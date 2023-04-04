Ancient Dogecoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens After 9 Years: Details

A long-dormant Dogecoin wallet has suddenly sprung to life after 9.3 years, sending ripples through the community

A dormant address holding 1,215,614 DOGE ($116,460) has been activated after 9.3 years of inactivity, causing a stir in the Dogecoin community.

This awakening coincides with a recent spike in global Google searches for the cryptocurrency, which has surged by nearly 2,000% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic bird logo with Dogecoin's Shiba Inu image.

Unsurprisingly, the interest in the meme-based cryptocurrency, founded in December 2013, has skyrocketed over the past week, with search terms like "Buy Doge" and "buy Dogecoin" experiencing massive increases.

The timing of the activation has led many to wonder if it is related to the new Twitter logo that pushed the meme coin back into the limelight.

The canine coin experienced its first significant popularity boost in early 2014. Originally created merely as a joke, it quickly gained a loyal following due to its lighthearted nature and the enthusiastic community that formed around it.

During this time, the supporters of the Bitcoin parody banded together for various charitable causes and initiatives. This made it possible to further increase its visibility and help to establish it as a legitimate player in the world of cryptocurrencies.