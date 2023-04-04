Ancient Dogecoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens After 9 Years: Details

Tue, 04/04/2023 - 20:17
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A long-dormant Dogecoin wallet has suddenly sprung to life after 9.3 years, sending ripples through the community
Ancient Dogecoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens After 9 Years: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A dormant address holding 1,215,614 DOGE ($116,460) has been activated after 9.3 years of inactivity, causing a stir in the Dogecoin community.

This awakening coincides with a recent spike in global Google searches for the cryptocurrency, which has surged by nearly 2,000% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic bird logo with Dogecoin's Shiba Inu image.

Unsurprisingly, the interest in the meme-based cryptocurrency, founded in December 2013, has skyrocketed over the past week, with search terms like "Buy Doge" and "buy Dogecoin" experiencing massive increases. 

Related
Toronto Police Recover Bitcoin Funds, Victim of Crypto Scam Reimbursed
The timing of the activation has led many to wonder if it is related to the new Twitter logo that pushed the meme coin back into the limelight. 

The canine coin experienced its first significant popularity boost in early 2014. Originally created merely as a joke, it quickly gained a loyal following due to its lighthearted nature and the enthusiastic community that formed around it.

During this time, the supporters of the Bitcoin parody banded together for various charitable causes and initiatives. This made it possible to further increase its visibility and help to establish it as a legitimate player in the world of cryptocurrencies.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Searches Skyrocket 1,992% After Elon Musk's Twitter Logo Change
04/04/2023 - 18:12
Dogecoin Searches Skyrocket 1,992% After Elon Musk's Twitter Logo Change
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for April 4
04/04/2023 - 18:00
SHIB Price Analysis for April 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image DOGE and ARB Are Best for Altcoin Season, Thinks Prominent Crypto Trader
04/04/2023 - 16:30
DOGE and ARB Are Best for Altcoin Season, Thinks Prominent Crypto Trader
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev