American Singer Dolly Parton Is Joining the Metaverse: Details

American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton is joining the metaverse in a Livestream performance come March 18. Earlier in March, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee announced partnering with FOX Entertainment's Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) to launch "Dollyverse," an audience-centric Web3 experience, at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals.

The "Dollyverse" consists of an exclusive selection of Dolly NFT collectibles, including NFTs of the Run, Rose, Run music album and a limited series of Dolly-inspired NFT artwork. The "Dollyverse" platform was designed by Eluvio and will host NFT sales as well as a livestreamed musical event on March 18 starring Parton and songs from the new album.

Global brands are joining the Metaverse

Although the Metaverse concept has been around for a long time, it was only recently brought to mainstream attention when Facebook changed its name to Meta to emphasize its focus on the virtual world. Since then, several major corporations and brands have registered trademarks to sell virtual items in the Metaverse.

U.Today previously reported that energy giant Chevron, based in San Ramon, California, has filed Metaverse-related trademark applications with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

The international firm plans to sell a wide range of virtual goods, including fuel, gas and renewable energy items, as part of the burgeoning virtual reality industry. Other large corporations, such as fast food giant McDonald's, retail behemoth Walmart and lingerie behemoth Victoria's Secret, have recently filed trademark applications to become Metaverse-ready.

The Metaverse market might be worth $679 billion by 2030, according to recent research.