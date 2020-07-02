Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Can Now Buy All Bitcoin in Circulation as His Net Worth Swells to $171.6 Bln

Thu, 07/02/2020
Alex Dovbnya
Jeff Bezos’s net worth surpasses Bitcoin’s entire circulating supply
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest he's ever been despite his divorce and the global economic downturn in 2020, The Hill reports

His net worth is now estimated to be $171.6 bln, which means that he can theoretically buy all Bitcoin in circulation (18,420,625 BTC).

The market capitalization of the world’s largest cryptocurrency currently stands at $170.7 bln.  
 

Bezos leaves Gates far behind 

One year ago, Bezos’s wealth took a $39 bln haircut as part of his divorce settlement with former wife MacKenzie Bezos. 

Back in October, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates briefly took back his number one spot after Amazon shares plunged seven percent.

Now, there is a $59 bln gap between Bezos and Gates (the latter is currently worth $112 bln).        

As reported by U.Today, Amazon reached a new all-time high in mid-April after physical doors had to close their doors.     

Protesters give Bezos a French history lesson 

Not everyone is rushing to congratulate the ultra-rich CEO. On June 1, furious protesters placed a guillotine outside of Bezos’s home in Washington to call attention to wealth inequality.

Despite the severe crisis, the cumulative wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet has swelled to $5.93 trln.

