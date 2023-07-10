Altcoins on Verge of 40% Crash Against Bitcoin (BTC), Warns Influential Crypto YouTuber

Mon, 07/10/2023 - 08:42
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Crypto guru Benjamin Cohen predicts altcoins' 40% plunge to Bitcoin (BTC)
Renowned crypto influencer and founder of IntoTheCryptoverse Benjamin Cowen has issued a warning to cryptocurrency investors, stating that altcoins could be on the brink of a significant downturn against Bitcoin (BTC). In a recent tweet, Cowen highlighted a concerning resemblance between the current altcoin valuation against BTC and the situation observed in July 2019.

Cowen's tweet showcased a chart illustrating the Total 3 index, encompassing all cryptocurrencies, excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, in relation to BTC. The chart visibly indicates a critical support level approaching, reminiscent of a similar occurrence in 2019.

Despite the potentially unsettling prognosis, Cowen clarified that occasional bounces in altcoin-to-BTC pairs should not be ruled out. He emphasized the stochastic nature of market movements and asserted that intermittent rebounds should not undermine the overall macro thesis on the altcoin-to-BTC ratio.

Down only?

One of Cowen's followers raised the point that Bitcoin itself experienced a decline during the same period in 2019. The astute analyst acknowledged this fact and reinforced his position by stating that while BTC may face a decline in the latter half of 2023, altcoins could suffer an even more pronounced drop. He stressed that ALT-to-BTC pairs are likely to experience significant downward pressure, irrespective of short-term fluctuations in BTC to USD.

This warning comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market has been characterized by heightened volatility and market participants are keenly observing the movements of both Bitcoin and altcoins.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

