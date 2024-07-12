Advertisement
    Altcoin Season Might Be on Horizon, According to Glassnode Cofounders

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Is another altcoin season on horizon?
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 15:19
    Altcoin Season Might Be on Horizon, According to Glassnode Cofounders
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Jan Happel and Yann Allemann, cofounders of prominent cryptocurrency analytics platform Glassnode, believe that another altcoin season could be on the horizon.

    The analysts pointed to the fact that the tech-heavy Nasdaq index declined 2% on Thursday. For comparison, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), an index that is composed of small-capitalization stocks, was up more than 3%.

    This indicates that investors are placing their bets on riskier assets that are likely to generate greater returns.

    They compared the current situation to November 2020. Back then, the small-cap sector also started soaring and kept expanding its gains during the following months.

    The analysts believe that a similar scenario is going to play out on the cryptocurrency market, with investors potentially rotating their capital into altcoin. "Will we see the same again? Will rotation create a massive rally in Alts? We think that may well happen!" the analyst said.

    XRP stealing show

    As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin market recently plunged into "extreme fear" territory for the first time in more than a year due to selling in Germany as well as Mt. Gox repayments.

    The Bitcoin price failed to take out the $60,000 resistance level despite positive macro-financial signals such as cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation.

    Even though most altcoins are in the red, XRP managed to stand out, with a 4% price spike over the past 24 hours. This came after CME Group's real-time indices and reference rates for the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrencies. It is the best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 100.

    Bitcoin's dominance currently stands at 50.9%, according to CoinGecko data.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

