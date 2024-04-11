AI Token Worldcoin (WLD) Achieves Futures Listing on Coinbase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a landmark move for the cryptocurrency market, Worldcoin (WLD), the AI-driven token, has achieved a perpetual futures listing on the Coinbase International exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

Advertisement

This event marks a significant milestone not only for Worldcoin but also for the burgeoning sector of AI-integrated cryptocurrencies. WLD is the native token of Worldcoin, a digital identification project that provides cryptocurrency in exchange for users providing biometric data for a digital ID.

Worldcoin (WLD) has been making waves in the crypto space with its unique proposition of combining blockchain technology with artificial intelligence. The token's recent listing as a perpetual futures contract on the Coinbase International Exchange may indicate a growing interest in AI tokens.

Worldcoin (WLD) was listed alongside the ORDI token, a BRC-20 token that merely derives its name from the Ordinals protocol.

Coinbase International Exchange earlier announced its intention to list perpetual futures for ORDI and WLD on April 5.

Our ORDI-PERP and WLD-PERP markets are now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. Limit, market, stop, and stop limit orders are all now available. pic.twitter.com/4SpSG89JjZ — Coinbase International Exchange 🛡️ (@CoinbaseIntExch) April 11, 2024

In a tweet today, the crypto exchange announced that the ORDI-PERP and WLD-PERP markets are now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced, thus making them available to institutional investors on both platforms.

Perpetual futures are a type of derivative contract that allows traders to bet on an asset's future price without a defined expiration date.

The ORDI and WLD new listings add to a slew of perpetual futures contracts being constantly added to the international arm of the Coinbase exchange.

At the time of writing, Worldcoin (WLD) was down 1.94% in the last 24 hours to $6.34, posting a relatively muted response to the listing news.