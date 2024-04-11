Advertisement
    AI Token Worldcoin (WLD) Achieves Futures Listing on Coinbase

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Worldcoin's futures listing on Coinbase may indicate growing interest in AI tokens
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 15:37
    In a landmark move for the cryptocurrency market, Worldcoin (WLD), the AI-driven token, has achieved a perpetual futures listing on the Coinbase International exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

    This event marks a significant milestone not only for Worldcoin but also for the burgeoning sector of AI-integrated cryptocurrencies. WLD is the native token of Worldcoin, a digital identification project that provides cryptocurrency in exchange for users providing biometric data for a digital ID.

    Worldcoin (WLD) has been making waves in the crypto space with its unique proposition of combining blockchain technology with artificial intelligence. The token's recent listing as a perpetual futures contract on the Coinbase International Exchange may indicate a growing interest in AI tokens.

    Worldcoin (WLD) was listed alongside the ORDI token, a BRC-20 token that merely derives its name from the Ordinals protocol.

    Coinbase International Exchange earlier announced its intention to list perpetual futures for ORDI and WLD on April 5.

    In a tweet today, the crypto exchange announced that the ORDI-PERP and WLD-PERP markets are now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced, thus making them available to institutional investors on both platforms.

    Perpetual futures are a type of derivative contract that allows traders to bet on an asset's future price without a defined expiration date.

    The ORDI and WLD new listings add to a slew of perpetual futures contracts being constantly added to the international arm of the Coinbase exchange.

    At the time of writing, Worldcoin (WLD) was down 1.94% in the last 24 hours to $6.34, posting a relatively muted response to the listing news.

