Worldcoin (WLD) Price Analysis for August 5

Sat, 08/05/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will correction of Worldcoin (WLD) last?
Worldcoin (WLD) Price Analysis for August 5
Most of the coins have started the weekend with a decline, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

WLD/USD

The rate of Worldcoin (WLD) has declined by 6% since yesterday.

On the local chart, the rate of Worldcoin (WLD) is also looking bearish as the rate is approaching the support at $2.10. If the bar closes around that mark, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a blast to the $2.06-$2.08 zone tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the rate is about to test the support level at $2.066.

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 4

At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet, which means closure below the important zone of $2 can be a prerequisite for an ongoing decline to the next level at $1.85.

A similar situation is on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). If buyers cannot shortly seize the initiative, the decline may lead to a test of the support level at 0.00007080 soon.

WLD is trading at $2.129 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

