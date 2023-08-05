Worldcoin (WLD) Price Analysis for August 5

Most of the coins have started the weekend with a decline, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
The rate of Worldcoin (WLD) has declined by 6% since yesterday.
On the local chart, the rate of Worldcoin (WLD) is also looking bearish as the rate is approaching the support at $2.10. If the bar closes around that mark, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a blast to the $2.06-$2.08 zone tomorrow.
On the daily time frame, the rate is about to test the support level at $2.066.
At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet, which means closure below the important zone of $2 can be a prerequisite for an ongoing decline to the next level at $1.85.
A similar situation is on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). If buyers cannot shortly seize the initiative, the decline may lead to a test of the support level at 0.00007080 soon.
WLD is trading at $2.129 at press time.