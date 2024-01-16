Advertisement
AD

AI Steals Spotlight at Davos, Leaves Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Behind: Major Paradigm Shift?

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bitcoin ETF spotlight eroded, AI takes center stage at WEF Davos 2024
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 12:48
AI Steals Spotlight at Davos, Leaves Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Behind: Major Paradigm Shift?
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The influence of a spot Bitcoin ETF could not deter the dominance of artificial intelligence (AI) on display at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this year. This AI dominance can shift investors' focus from the spot Bitcoin ETF as capital generally gravitates to where money and sentiment flow.

Advertisement

AI dominates crypto despite Bitcoin ETF debut

The digital currency ecosystem obtaine its landmark achievement this year after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) greenlit the trading of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the country.

Related
Breaking: SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, BTC Price Unfazed

Despite this hype, the presence of crypto companies in Davos was spare compared to previous years. On the other hand, AI entered the spotlight as the new technology kid on the block, with almost all tech firms raving about its potential at the forum in Davos. From stands showing visible AI emblems to the conversations and pitching, it was obvious that AI is considered the new future of technology.

While this trend of sending AI to the background may be a concerning one, Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer for stablecoin issuer Circle, believes this is not an entirely bad trend, as it only shows that crypto is becoming mature as a tech stack.

"There's a new technology kid on the block, which means that I get to become a vintage player. And I don't have to explain the technology so much so that's encouraging," he said.

The emergence of spot Bitcoin ETF and the lack of a corresponding price surge for BTC might have dampened sentiment across the board to give AI the edge.

Related
Key Reason Why This Elon Musk-Inspired AI Coin Just Surged 49%

Collaborative push in AI and crypto

While the duo of AI and crypto are two entirely different technologies, innovators in the Web3 ecosystem are doing all they can to creatively integrate both. Thus far, the prospects are promising as the industry has seen the emergence of protocols like Cardano’s flagship AI chatbot Girolamo to Bad Idea AI, a project with affiliations with Shiba Inu.

In the long term, more direct integrations of AI and crypto are expected in the drive for the ultimate goal, which is to elevate human evolution.

#AI #Spot Bitcoin ETF
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ripple CEO to Share Stage With CFTC Commissioner, XRP Community Excited
2024/01/16 12:46
Ripple CEO to Share Stage With CFTC Commissioner, XRP Community Excited
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin ETF Impact: Arthur Hayes' Bold Prediction Stirs up Market Buzz
2024/01/16 12:46
Bitcoin ETF Impact: Arthur Hayes' Bold Prediction Stirs up Market Buzz
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Cardano Founder Addresses ADA FUD From Pro Research Team
2024/01/16 12:46
Cardano Founder Addresses ADA FUD From Pro Research Team
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Game-Changing Subscription Model for Marketing Services Unveiled by Ninjapromo.io
11th Edition Connected Banking Summit - East Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
Dollarino (DOLS) - The First Anti ETF Crypto Coin Is On The Market
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

AI Steals Spotlight at Davos, Leaves Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Behind: Major Paradigm Shift?
Ripple CEO to Share Stage With CFTC Commissioner, XRP Community Excited
Bitcoin ETF Impact: Arthur Hayes' Bold Prediction Stirs up Market Buzz
Show all