AI Shibarium Project Launches Own Wallet With Shiba Inu's Key Partner

In a surprising revelation, the Bad Idea AI (BAD) project has just unveiled its latest innovation: a unique line of cold wallets developed in collaboration with Swiss hardware crypto wallet manufacturer Tangem. The announcement comes on the heels of Bad Idea AI's high-profile partnership with Shiba Inu, marking a significant step forward in the convergence of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

The project, which dubs itself as a "risky, meme-worthy concoction" of decentralized experiments, has created a limited edition of 350 cold wallets. These sleek devices are emblazoned with Bad Idea AI's distinctive colors and logo, reflecting the essence of the Shibarium-based project. Bad Idea AI's foray into the world of cryptocurrency storage has captivated enthusiasts, raising anticipation levels for this exclusive release.

🚀 Exciting News! BAD Idea AI is thrilled to announce a special collaboration with @Tangem!



We're launching 350 custom-branded hardware wallets for our amazing community. Get ready for next week's sales campaign!



Stay tuned & follow our social media (@tangem @badideaai)! pic.twitter.com/4nvvODPT9O — Bad Idea Ai (@badideaai) October 9, 2023

Tangem, renowned for its collaboration with Shiba Inu, had previously introduced a revolutionary cold wallet tailored specifically to the SHIB community. This collaboration set a new standard for crypto management by seamlessly integrating with users' smartphones, offering convenience and security.

With only 350 units available for the Bad Idea AI line, the anticipation surrounding the release of these limited-edition cold wallets is palpable. Collectors and SHIB enthusiasts will certainly eagerly await the opportunity to acquire these exclusive devices. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting collaboration.