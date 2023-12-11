AI, Crypto, Blockchain Content by U.Today Indexed on Investing.com

Two reputable internet portals on finances, U.Today and Investing.com, are working together to cover the most trending topics in the digital assets segment for a new generation of investors, traders and tech enthusiasts.

Advertisement

AI, cryptocurrency and blockchain: U.Today content on Investing.com

Starting from early Q4, 2023, Investing.com, the world's largest portal on finance and investing with 170+ million readers, started broadcasting U.Today content on Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins. The highly reputable cryptocurrency media outlet was added to the scope of sources automatically indexed by Investing.com.

Image by Investing.com

Users of free and paid packages of Investing.com can read news articles, market analysis, product reviews and price forecasts created by the top staff writers, contributors and editors on U.Today. The crypto-centric portal is almost exclusively indexed by Investing.com in its red-hot "Cryptocurrencies" module.

Covering the thriving ecosystem of digital assets, Investing.com launched specific newsfeeds on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other trending altcoins. An ICO calendar, currency converter and cryptocurrency brokers' index are also available to all Investing.com users.

Users can easily customize their newsfeed and start tracking cryptocurrency pairs and assets (BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, SHIB/USDT, DOGE/USDT, ETH/BTC and so on). Cryptocurrency charts are powered by TradingView, a powerful and reliable trading data machine.

With U.Today added to the range of indexed sources, traders can also know about the latest developments in the segment of AI cryptocurrencies, i.e., digital assets somehow associated with the progress of artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data.

Unmatched experience for new generation of traders

Investing.com gained impressive popularity among both experienced and newbie traders. With the portal, trading becomes more streamlined than ever before.

U.Today was added to the pool of Investing.com-indexed sources thanks to its unbiased and thoughtful content creation and fact-checking strategies. Thanks to the portal, users can track all recent developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency spheres.

The main domain of U.Today is one of the most popular cryptocurrency websites in 2023: its monthly number of unique visitors exceeds three million. The U.Today team provides 24/7 coverage of crypto trends: its contributors create news articles, interviews, opinion pieces, product reviews and daily news digests.