Ahead of SundaeSwap Rollout, Cardano Acquires Infinity Blockchain to Expand Interoperability

News
Fri, 12/31/2021 - 13:23
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano acquisition of Infinity blockchain comes ahead of SundaeSwap mainnet rollout
Ahead of SundaeSwap Rollout, Cardano Acquires Infinity Blockchain to Expand Interoperability
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

EMURGO, Cardano blockchain's commercial arm, has announced plans to acquire Infinity Blockchain Group business units (IBG) in a bid to expand Cardano's interoperability. SundaeSwap, a Cardano-based decentralized exchange, recently announced the completion of its security audit by Runtime Verification (RV). It is now in the process of fixing various inefficiencies ahead of its mainnet debut.

Infinity Blockchain Labs (IBG) has been committed to the development of Cardano-based solutions and services from back in 2015. The blockchain R&D company is well versed in proof-of-stake (PoS) and cross-blockchain interoperability, having contributed to the development of Moonstake, a leading blockchain staking provider in Asia.

The acquisition aims to strengthen EMURGO's strategic resources and accelerate research into the interoperability of Cardano with other known blockchains.

Interoperability remains at the forefront of Cardano's mission

Interoperability has been one of Cardano's core value propositions since its launch. Cardano's long-term goal is to create a decentralized data platform based on blockchain technology that is scalable enough to handle large amounts of user data and capable of integrating with other blockchains.

Along these lines, Cardano is part of the UTXO alliance, an initiative created to kickstart collaboration with individuals and organizations working to make the UTXO model more scalable, secure and interoperable.

In September, SundaeSwap entered a strategic partnership with Nervos Blockchain as a forward step toward interoperability between the Nervos and Cardano chains.

Earlier in December, Cardano marked the launch of its first-ever ERC-20 converter. With the converter, the community will have the ability to enhance the migration of ERC-20 tokens from Ethereum to the Cardano blockchain, thus supporting interoperability.

#Cardano News #Cardano
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image FLOKI Listed by Top Indian Exchange, Deposits to Open Today with FLOKI Giveaway
12/31/2021 - 13:13
FLOKI Listed by Top Indian Exchange, Deposits to Open Today with FLOKI Giveaway
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Terra Named Among Picks for 2022 by Pantera Capital Head
12/31/2021 - 12:50
Terra Named Among Picks for 2022 by Pantera Capital Head
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here's Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's New Year's Eve Pump
12/31/2021 - 12:33
Here's Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's New Year's Eve Pump
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan