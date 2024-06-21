Advertisement
    Agoric (BLD) Leverages Cosmos IBC to Advance Cross-Chain Transfer

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Agoric (BLD), L1 blockchain in Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem, addresses cross-network interoperability challenges in novel way
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 14:28
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Agoric, a battle-tested L1 blockchain in the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem, introduces developer-friendly Agoric Orchestration API. With this instrument, crypto app developers are welcome to experiment with the power of multi-chain designs.

    Agoric uses JavaScript to bridge gap between Web2, Web3 segments

    One of the most anticipated L1 blockchains on Cosmos, Agoric (BLD), introduces fresh tooling for cross-chain smart contract development. It leverages the IBC protocol, enabling coders to build multi-chain dApps that ensure 100% cross-network interoperability.

    The layer-1 blockchain enables the development of cross-chain smart contracts in hardened JavaScript language, narrowing the development gap between Web2 and Web3 dApp development. 

    The platform’s asynchronous, multi-block architecture uniquely enables developers to orchestrate liquidity and services across the growing multi-chain universe. 

    As stated in Deutsche Bank’s report, improved cross-chain solutions can also help integrate institutional investors and traditional financial institutions toward blockchain technology. In addition, solutions such as Agoric (BLD) allow developers to build solutions that can help integrate the global economy and financial systems, making it easier to conduct international transactions and manage assets across borders.

    Agoric Orchestration API streamlines development of cross-chain dApps

    As multi-chain dApps become more common across the blockchain universe, Agoric is offering solutions for the seamless development of these interoperable applications. 

    The Agoric Orchestration API empowers developers to build cross-chain dApps seamlessly, connecting to a number of blockchain networks and services. It helps dApps link to one another in a cohesive, interconnected ecosystem. Orchestration is the programming power to create unified user experiences in the world of asynchronous messaging across disparate blockchains and connection protocols.

    The platform allows for the development of new, innovative financial instruments in the DeFi space that leverage the robustness of multiple blockchain networks. End users of these cross-chain apps will also be able to benefit from a more seamless and integrated experience, allowing better communication and transfer of digital assets and services.

    Calypso, Inter Protocol and Crabble are among the first dApps developed and released using the brand new tooling by Agoric (BLD). 

    #Cosmos
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

