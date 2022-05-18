Address Related to Ronin Hack Makes Big Ethereum Transfer

The Ethereum funds that have been moved to the Tornado Cash coin mixer

According to Etherscan data, an address linked to the Ronin Network hack has transferred by 5,505.7 ETH ($11 million).



This brings the total amount of transferred funds to 23,525 ETH ($48 million).



The aforementioned sum was divided into seven successive transactions that have occurred over the past week. The vast majority of the Ronin hacker’s funds have been deposited to Tornado Cash, an Ethereum-based coin mixer, in order to launder the stolen funds.