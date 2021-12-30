Activated Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address with 500 BTC Now Worth 2,808x More Than in 2011

Another dormant Bitcoin wallet from the times of Satoshi has been brought back to life

Whale Alert has tweeted that over 17 hours ago, a dormant Bitcoin address that had not made any transactions since 2011 has been activated, making its owner a new Bitcoin millionaire. Back in 2011, the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto had still not chosen to disappear, leaving his monumental invention to the community of crypto developers eager to take over from him.

Dormant wallet sending 500 BTC after 2,808x rise

The anonymous owner of the 1NxPnUoJ3HinAacVNRod3sTcBLvWt3hKGx wallet has transferred 500 Bitcoins for the first time in 10 years. This amount of BTC back then cost $8,425 and is now worth a whopping $23,665,502, rising 2,808x times.

💤💤 A dormant address containing 500 #BTC (23,665,502 USD) has just been activated after 10.5 years (worth 8,425 USD in 2011)!https://t.co/jwcq7wp2vF — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 29, 2021

Another dormant wallet "waking up" two hours earlier

Just a couple of hours before that tweet, Whale Alert crypto tracker reported that one more dormant BTC address had been activated, sending the same amount of the flagship crypto: 500 coins.

The address was different from the first one—1AEFS8s27coKMopmsPjeBeecEiVc74iXkM—however, curiously, links to detailed data show quite a different amount of Bitcoin. For the first wallet, it is 165.3338 BTC (worth $7,781,920 now), and for the second one, it is also not 500 but 170.031 BTC, the equivalent of $8,119,302.

💤💤 A dormant address containing 500 #BTC (23,733,648 USD) has just been activated after 10.5 years (worth 8,425 USD in 2011)!https://t.co/kW1AiEIYJ3 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 29, 2021

It is likely that Whale Alert's Twitter account mistakenly posted incorrect figures as both wallets, according to the tweets, sent the same amount of BTC: 500 coins.