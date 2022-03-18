AAVE Spikes by 26% This Week as "Shark and Whales" Accumulated 70,000 Tokens: Santiment Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data provided by Santiment on-chain analysis feed, Aave decentralized finance protocol—which allows people to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies—spiked by 26% as investors and whales accumulated 70,000 tokens.

AAVE Accumulation

AAVE's price movement was similar to the performance of digital assets like Luna and Rune, as they have recently rallied despite the tough conditions of the downtrend market. As data from Santiment suggests, the primary driver of the sudden growth was the accumulation of addresses that hold from $152,000 to $1.52 million.

🐳 #Aave has jumped +9% in the past 24 hours, and +26% in the past week. A key aspect working in the 54th largest #crypto asset's favor is the fact that key sharks & whales have collectively accumulated 70,000 $AAVE the past 2 months, worth $10.7m. 🤯https://t.co/ydOQ8mWnVt pic.twitter.com/cJmFkJwoqq — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 17, 2022

The aforementioned addresses have added $10.7 million AAVE in the last two months, showing increased demand from retail investors.

AAVE technical analysis

According to various technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index and Exponential Moving Average, the asset is currently in the process of a trend shift as the price of AAVE broke through the 50-day moving average.

As for the RSI, which often reflects the current state of the asset, it moves in the "bullish" zone above the value of 50. But while moving close to 60, the indicator is still far from the "overbought" zone, which shows that AAVE still has some room for growth if buying power remains on the market.

Previously known as ETHLend, Aave allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies and earn interest for depositing digital assets in liquidity pools. For providing liquidity to trading pairs and swaps, users receive rewards.

The popularity of the platform increased after the explosive growth of the DeFi industry, as more users redistributed their funds to more stable options like liquidity farming and staking.