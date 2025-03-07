Advertisement
AD

    Aave (AAVE) Remains Critical Asset for DeFi Segment, IntoTheBlock Data Says

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 7/03/2025 - 17:36
    In an ever-changing DeFi segment, Aave (AAVE) never loses its status as critical asset for industry
    Advertisement
    Aave (AAVE) Remains Critical Asset for DeFi Segment, IntoTheBlock Data Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    From its early days on Ethereum to its expansive reach across layer-2s and alternative chains, Aave has solidified itself as a leader in decentralized finance.  

    Aave (AAVE) metrics skyrocketing: Overview

    AAVE tokens have had a massive surge of over 21% this week, vastly outperforming the broader crypto market. This rally follows a significant governance proposal from Aave DAO, which seeks to enhance the token’s value accrual mechanisms.

    Key elements of the proposal include:

    HOT Stories
    PEPE Price Stalls as Team Issues Warning on X Account
    Treasury Secretary Wants US to Take 'Worldwide Lead' in Crypto
    Bitcoin (BTC) May Crash from $100,000 This Year, Mike McGlone Warns
    XRP Ledger Welcomes Major Update: What's New?
    • A profit-sharing model for AAVE stakers.
    • A "buy and distribute" program to support price stability and long-term value.
    • A novel "Anti-GHO" mechanism to burn or convert GHO debt for additional rewards.
    • A self-protection system dubbed "Umbrella" to shield users from bad debt

    These proposed changes reflect a growing commitment to incentivizing AAVE holders and reinforcing the protocol’s financial resilience. While the price has almost made a round trip by now, it shows the market is excited about this new proposal and how it will affect the AAVE token.

    Advertisement

    AAVE is key asset for major DeFi 

    This recent surge in AAVE also reinforces its role as the beating heart of the protocol, enabling governance decisions and, in the future, potentially earning rewards from the protocol itself. The token currently boasts over 170,000 AAVE holders on Ethereum alone, with nearly the same number on Polygon. 

    However, despite the broad distribution, the AAVE token only sees around 3,000 daily active addresses across blockchains. This signals that many users are choosing to hold rather than transact frequently, likely in anticipation of further price appreciation.

    Article image
    Image by IntoTheBlock 

    However, on-chain metrics for AAVE look promising, as evidenced by a notable increase in activity since the end of 2024. 

    Article image
    Image by IntoTheBlock

    Early days of AAVE

    Aave’s journey began in 2017 when Finnish law student Stani Kulechov launched ETHLend, a pioneering peer-to-peer lending platform on Ethereum.  

    However, the model faced liquidity and scalability issues, prompting a major shift. In 2018, ETHLend rebranded to Aave, meaning “ghost” in Finnish, and transitioned to a liquidity pool model. This innovation significantly improved efficiency, allowing users to deposit assets into shared pools from which borrowers could draw, eliminating the inefficiencies of direct lender-borrower matching.

    Aave across blockchains

    While Aave has clearly gone cross-chain and is now available on 13 different chains, the main Aave hub remains Ethereum. Here, Aave commands:

    • $26.6 billion in supplied assets across 49 markets, primarily in WETH and wstETH.
    • Over $11 billion in borrowed assets, heavily focused on WETH and USDT.
    Article image
    Image by IntoTheBlock

    These numbers account for nearly 90% of Aave’s total supplied and borrowed assets, showing that, unsurprisingly, Ethereum still remains the main hub for Aave. 

    Aave’s multi-chain domination

    Why settle for one blockchain when you can conquer several? Aave’s expansion strategy looks like a series of well-planned chess moves across multiple networks:

    • Arbitrum: A whopping $1.4 billion in supplied assets, thanks to high throughput and low fees.
    • Base: Already hosting $699 million in supplied assets, indicative of strong early adoption.
    • Avalanche: About $630 million in assets, appealing to those who value speed and eco-friendly consensus.
    • Polygon: Over $393 million, drawing in users who crave efficiency and near-instant finality.
    Article image
    Image by IntoTheBlock

    Wrapping up: What’s next for Aave (AAVE)?

    With an ever-growing user base, multi-chain deployments and active governance, Aave is showing no signs of slowing. In fact, Aave’s plans include expanding to other blockchains in the near future.

    If the past few years are any indication, Aave’s trajectory will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in DeFi.

    #AAVE News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 7, 2025 - 16:08
    Bitcoin ETFs Experience Another Wave of Outflows, BlackRock in Focus
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 7, 2025 - 16:02
    Long-Term XRP Whale Hits World's Largest Exchange: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Experience Another Wave of Outflows, BlackRock in Focus
    Long-Term XRP Whale Hits World's Largest Exchange: Details
    BlackRock's IBIT Makes First BTC Purchase in 7 Days, Solana Founder Presents 3 Major Scenarios for US Strategic Reserve, Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD