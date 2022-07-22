AABBG Gold-Backed Stablecoin Launched by Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc (OTC: AABB) issues novel stablecoin backed by Gold (XAU) for bear market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

One of the most influential Asian fintech heavyweights, Asia Broadband, offers a Gold-backed cryptocurrency token to help investors hedge against increased volatility.

New Gold-backed token on Ethereum (ETH): Introducing AABBG

AABBG , the latest addition to the global ecosystem of stablecoins, is fully backed by real-world Gold (XAU) stored by its issuer, Asia Broadband, Inc.

Asia Broadband, Inc. is a flagship company in the segment of real-world assets trading; its aggregated AUM (assets under management) metric is over $100 million in equivalent. As such, its assets are backed by a solid basket of “safe haven” assets despite the unmatched volatility of crypto markets in this Crypto Winter cycle. The firm is also an official partner of a high-grade gold mine in Buen Pais, Mexico.

To protect investors from this volatility, in 2021, Asia Broadband, Inc. issued AABBG, a Gold-backed stablecoin on Ethereum (ETH), the largest smart contracts network. AABBG is an ERC-20 token; initially, it was backed by $30 million in real-world Gold (XAU).

Ads

Over recent months, due to increased demand, Asia Broadband, Inc. minted additional batches of AABBG tokens: its circulating supply eclipsed $5.4 million.

Building multi-product ecosystem for Web3 enthusiasts

On its Web3 journey, Asia Broadband, Inc. has released a number of products to accompany AABBG token and integrate it into a one-stop hierarchy of products. Meanwhile, AABBG remains the backbone of its ecosystem as it underpins its tokenomic design.

Namely, Asia Broadband, Inc. helmed the development of AABB Wallet, a new-gen crypto storage and exchange instrument designed for holders of Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins. AABB Exchange is set to guarantee all enthusiasts of Asia Broadband, Inc.’s ecosystem a secure, low-cost and resource-efficient permissionless exchange of digital assets.

Last but not least, PayAABB Payment Gateway is set to introduce Web3 payment instruments to no-coiners and real-world businesses worldwide. Asia Broadband, Inc. ecosystem expects various entrepreneurs to integrate PayAABB Payment Gateway into their e-commerce websites.

The hotly anticipated PayAABB Payment Gateway stack’s release is expected to be announced as soon as July 2022.