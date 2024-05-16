A Dream Comes True: You Can Now Buy Anything With Crypto

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Cryptocurrency is an amazingly convenient tool for keeping and investing your money. As for spending – well, many are not so sure. You want to pay some company but then it turns out they don’t deal with crypto transactions. Tax people and partners often require fiat money that’s easy to count – something “real”. But times are changing!

Thanks to companies like KUNA Pay , you can order services or products with crypto pretty easily. In fact, it takes literally seconds. You pay with crypto while the seller receives regular currency. But before we get to how it works, let's explore a few services that you can ALREADY order with cryptocurrency.

Superheroes.Marketing

Using cryptocurrency, you can launch, develop, and scale companies through marketing tools. Superheroes.Marketing is an international full-service marketing agency that has been engaged with Ukrainian brands and international corporations since 2008. The company specializes in integrated marketing, branding, and digital.

Superheroes.Marketing boasts cooperation with 100 global brands operating all across the globe. The team takes an active part in domestic and international projects, and company owners have a solid business background. These professionals dig deep, seeing what their clients truly need.

Buy a car without waiting with CarBase by AVERS

The CarBase platform by AVERS offers exclusive and instant access to excess inventory from manufacturers and dealers. CarBase presents a wide selection of vehicles at below-market prices and delivers them across the world.

They help customers who have selected a particular car at a dealership but cannot purchase it directly for various reasons. The team also registers cars in Germany in the customer or company’s name. So convenient! You can buy up an entire fleet and save some money along the way.

No cliches: pitch-perfect merch by Swag42

Swag42 is a EU-based full-cycle provider of premium corporate merch, from design and production to worldwide delivery. With 100k+ branded gifts delivered to clients from 153 countries and the largest catalog of designer merch clothes in the EU and US, they are among the leaders of the branded merch industry. Swag42 designs seasonal clothes collections and collaborates with renowned brands like HUGO BOSS, Rains, JBL, and Sony. If you think that company merch is only about T-shirts and hoodies, check out the Swag42 website and see how the company breaks stereotypes! It's hot, trendy, unique, and worthy of top companies.