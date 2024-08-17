    897 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Is Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu whales on rampage post auto-burn portal launch
    Sat, 17/08/2024 - 12:57
    897 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Is Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) entered a new era this week with the launch of ShibTorch, the auto-burn portal on the Shibarium Layer 2 scaling solution. This update has triggered a significant uptick in several key milestones, including the large transaction count on the network.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu whales go wild

    According to data from crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock, SHIB's large transactions over the past 24 hours have jumped by 3.56%, with a total of $11.85 million shuffled. Although this sum might be small in monetary terms, it represents over 897 billion SHIB moved in 24 hours.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead's Cryptic Message Stuns SHIB Community
    Fri, 08/16/2024 - 11:44
    Shiba Inu Lead's Cryptic Message Stuns SHIB Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As measured by IntoTheBlock, whale transactions are those with values of $100,000 and above. In the past 24 hours, the data provider revealed that 30 transactions had been recorded within this period, down from a weekly average of 45.

    ShibTorch might have contributed to recovering from the massive plunge earlier in the week. Now, there is bullish sentiment that pushed Shiba Inu whales to a new accumulation frenzy. SHIB can use the automatic burn feature to pursue a more sustainable pathway toward shrinking its supply. This is a major catalyst for large holders, as they benefit the most from the value boost that might be expected in the long term.

    The activities of these whales have pushed the token's price up 1.55% in 24 hours to $0.00001326, per data from CoinMarketCap. In the near term, the token is eyeing retesting $0.00002, a feat that, if achieved, will mark its highest level in over a month.

    SHIB trends to watch out for

    Related
    Solana-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Becomes Official Partner of Baseball United
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 18:12
    Solana-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Becomes Official Partner of Baseball United
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    This major ShibTorch on Shibarium came a few days after the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto. It is not uncommon for the meme coin protocol to reveal crucial updates at conferences. To solidify its growing influence, the project has revealed its plans to host ShibaCon 2024 in Thailand in the coming weeks.

    While publicity for this conference is now in full gear, ecosystem developers like Shytoshi Kusama might make crucial announcements that can further boost the market sentiment.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 17, 2024 - 12:17
    104 Million XRP Mysteriously Transferred as Whales Make Major Moves
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 17, 2024 - 11:58
    Ethereum to $166,000? Fund Managers Weigh In on ETH Price
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Bybit Surpasses 40 Million Users, Gains 10 Million New Users in Less than 90 Days
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    897 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Is Happening?
    104 Million XRP Mysteriously Transferred as Whales Make Major Moves
    Ethereum to $166,000? Fund Managers Weigh In on ETH Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD