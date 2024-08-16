    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Crashes 83.6%: What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shibarium's 83.6% transaction crash shakes Shiba Inu as SHIB and BONE defy downturn with price increase
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 13:15
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Crashes 83.6%: What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem just had a major setback. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain used for the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, saw a big drop in key metrics, with some falling by over 80%.

    Advertisement

    Shibariumscan data shows that the number of new transactions on the platform fell by 83.6%, dropping from 7,161 to 1,172. On top of that, the number of new blocks produced fell by 66.6%, going from 17,210 to 5,742.

    Related
    Solana-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Becomes Official Partner of Baseball United
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 18:12
    Solana-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Becomes Official Partner of Baseball United
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Lead's Cryptic Message Stuns SHIB Community
    SEC Has 90% Chance of Winning Against Ripple on Appeal, Better Markets CEO Predicts
    XRP on Verge: What's Happening? Solana (SOL) on Major Support, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Anemic Performance Continues
    Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges Again. Is $30K Possible?

    The drop in new blocks and transactions could mean that things are slowing down on the Shibarium network. Block production usually shows how active the blockchain is, so a drop could mean that users are not engaging as much or that there are fewer transactions happening. 

    This could be a sign that people are losing interest in Shibarium, or that there are technical problems affecting how well it works.

    Article image
    Source: Shibariumscan

    SHIB and BONE deny slump

    Even though there was a big drop in Shibarium's operational metrics, the price of Shiba Inu tokens like SHIB and BONE went in the opposite direction. SHIB saw a modest increase of 2.2%, while BONE rose by 3.16%. 

    This price movement shows that general market sentiment is currently more important than the specific performance of the Shibarium ecosystem in determining the value of these tokens.

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    134 Trillion SHIB in View as Shiba Inu Fights to Break Out
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 15:06
    134 Trillion SHIB in View as Shiba Inu Fights to Break Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    But why is Shibarium's network activity falling so dramatically? Are there underlying technical challenges, or is there waning interest in the ecosystem? These questions are crucial for understanding the future trajectory of Shibarium and its role in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 16, 2024 - 12:54
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin (BTC) Stash Now Stable at $13 Billion
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 16, 2024 - 12:22
    4.31 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What Just Happened?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Bybit Surpasses 40 Million Users, Gains 10 Million New Users in Less than 90 Days
    LBank Labs Announces Investment in Rome Protocol to Revolutionize Ethereum Layer-2 Scalability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Crashes 83.6%: What's Going On?
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin (BTC) Stash Now Stable at $13 Billion
    4.31 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What Just Happened?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD