Solana-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Becomes Official Partner of Baseball United

Dubai-based Baseball United has picked Solana-based meme cryptocurrency Bonk (BONK) as its official presenting partner for its 2024-2025 events.



The professional baseball league has so far had two showcase games that took place last November.

Its first professional season is expected to kick off in October 2025 with Arabia Wolves, Mid East Falcons, and other Baseball United franchises. These franchises are made up of some of the best professional players from around the globe.

Despite the new partnership, BONK is currently trading in the red. According to CoinGecko data, its price is down 4.9% over the past 24 hours. The meme cryptocurrency is currently valued at $1.27 billion.