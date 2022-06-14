81% of Shiba Inu Investors Are Underwater, But Long-Term Holders Increase

Eighty-one percent of Shiba Inu holders are now underwater on their investments at a current price of $0.0000081, according to data from IntoTheBlock. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is off nearly 90% from its October 2021 peak of $0.000088.
IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money gives the percentage of addresses that are profiting (in the money), breaking even (at the money) or losing money (out of the money) on their positions at the current price. The In/Out of the Money indicators also look at unrealized profits/losses for addresses that are currently holding the crypto asset.
Currently, this indicator shows that 81% of Shiba Inu addresses are in loss, 14% of the remaining addresses are profiting and barely 4% are breaking even. Shiba Inu's addresses in profit declined amid bearish market conditions since the start of 2022.
Despite this, Shiba Inu's long-term holders are increasing. According to the IntoTheBlock's holders' composition by time held, 19% of SHIB holders have held onto their tokens for more than a year, 77% have held within a year, while 3% have held onto their tokens for less than a month.
In late December 2021, U.Today reported that Shiba Inu holders were largely short- and mid-term holders, giving the percentage of each category as 14% and 86%, respectively. At that point, the percentage of long-term holders, or those that have held for more than a year, was zero.
Fast forward nearly six months, and the Shiba Inu population has shifted dramatically, with long-term owners (19%) outnumbering short-term owners (3 %). Meanwhile, mid-term holders have been reallocated, although they still account for 77% of Shiba Inu owners.
Shiba Inu price action
Shiba Inu dipped to a low of $0.0000073 on June 13, in line with recent crypto market declines. At the time of publication, SHIB was trading up nearly 5% at $0.0000082.
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken now on top 10 purchased tokens among 100 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 🐳— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) June 14, 2022
Check the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/N5qqsCAH8j
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 5000!)#SHIB #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/bGsDii8efk
Shiba Inu is facing buying pressure from whales, ranking among the top 10 most-purchased tokens for the 100 and 500 biggest ETH whales.
🐋 ETH whale "BlueWhale0073" just bought 356,078,908,730 $shib ($3,001,745 USD).— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) June 13, 2022
Ranked #690 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/RBupen06Pv
Transaction: https://t.co/RdcltXGUmz#SHIB #ShibArmy
According to WhaleStats, ETH whale "BlueWhale0073" just bought 356,078,908,730 SHIB, valued at $3,001,745. The number of Shiba Inu holders continues to increase, recording 1,179,343 at press time, according to WhaleStats data.