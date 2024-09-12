    $700 Million XRP in 24 Hours After $200 Million Spike: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Almost $1 billion surge on XRP creates reversal opportunity
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 14:14
    $700 Million XRP in 24 Hours After $200 Million Spike: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The trading volume of XRP has significantly increased, approaching $1 billion. With XRP's volume reaching over $700 million in the last day, there appears to be renewed interest in the cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    This follows a $200 million volume spike, indicating a brief uptick in trading activity. Important market trends are shown in the provided chart. Right now, XRP is developing a triangle pattern that might eventually result in a breakout in either direction. XRP may break in either direction, but this triangle frequently indicates the likelihood of a major price movement. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Upon closer inspection of the on-chain and derivatives data, we find that XRP's futures market activity has been exceptionally strong. At $301 million, Binance leads the trading volume, followed by Bybit and other exchanges. A balanced attitude among long and short traders is indicated by the funding rates, which are circling around neutral.

    HOT Stories
    2.1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Binance Announces BNSOL Launch: Here's What You Need to Know
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin
    Anthony Scaramucci Teases His New Book on Bitcoin with Michael Saylor’s Foreword

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 09:24
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    The surge in volume indicates that market players are preparing for a potential price movement, even though the futures market is taking a generally neutral posture. If XRP is able to overcome significant resistance levels, it could have an impact on its short-term outlook. XRP is trying to stabilize inside its triangle pattern, with support currently found at $0.50. If the price breaks higher, XRP may retest levels that are more in line with, $0.60 or perhaps higher.

    If a breakdown does happen, traders should be on the lookout for a possible decline toward $0.45. Given that XRP's trading volume is getting close to $1 billion, it is clear that interest in the asset is growing. However, the surge in trading volume could also be a reflection of the increasing selling pressure on the market.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 13:49
    Bitcoin Warning Issued by Crypto Analyst Amid BTC Price Surge to $58,000
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 13:24
    Ripple Mints Another Batch of RLUSD Stablecoins: Report
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    The Tie Launches Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard on The Tie Terminal
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $700 Million XRP in 24 Hours After $200 Million Spike: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin Warning Issued by Crypto Analyst Amid BTC Price Surge to $58,000
    Ripple Mints Another Batch of RLUSD Stablecoins: Report
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD