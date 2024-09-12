$700 Million XRP in 24 Hours After $200 Million Spike: What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The trading volume of XRP has significantly increased, approaching $1 billion. With XRP's volume reaching over $700 million in the last day, there appears to be renewed interest in the cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

This follows a $200 million volume spike, indicating a brief uptick in trading activity. Important market trends are shown in the provided chart. Right now, XRP is developing a triangle pattern that might eventually result in a breakout in either direction. XRP may break in either direction, but this triangle frequently indicates the likelihood of a major price movement.

Upon closer inspection of the on-chain and derivatives data, we find that XRP's futures market activity has been exceptionally strong. At $301 million, Binance leads the trading volume, followed by Bybit and other exchanges. A balanced attitude among long and short traders is indicated by the funding rates, which are circling around neutral.

Advertisement

The surge in volume indicates that market players are preparing for a potential price movement, even though the futures market is taking a generally neutral posture. If XRP is able to overcome significant resistance levels, it could have an impact on its short-term outlook. XRP is trying to stabilize inside its triangle pattern, with support currently found at $0.50. If the price breaks higher, XRP may retest levels that are more in line with, $0.60 or perhaps higher.

If a breakdown does happen, traders should be on the lookout for a possible decline toward $0.45. Given that XRP's trading volume is getting close to $1 billion, it is clear that interest in the asset is growing. However, the surge in trading volume could also be a reflection of the increasing selling pressure on the market.