$64 Billion Asset Manager Files Bitcoin ETF Proposal

Thu, 03/11/2021 - 19:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A new Bitcoin ETF proposal has been filed by New York-based asset manager WisdomTree
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
New York City-based asset manager WisdomTree Investments has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). 

If approved, the shares of the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust will be changing hands on the CBOE BZX exchange under the BTCW ticker. 

Earlier this year, VanEck and NYDIG registered their respective proposals. Meanwhile, leading cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale is also rumored to jump into the fray. 

The SEC is yet to greenlight a Bitcoin ETF. 

WisdomTree's past Bitcoin endeavors 

Last year, WisdomTree also offered a creative mix of Bitcoin and other popular commodities such as energy and precious metals in its ETF proposal in an attempt to get the SEC's blessing.        

In December 2019, it launched a Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) on Zurich-based SIX Swiss Exchange. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

