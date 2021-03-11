$64 Billion Asset Manager Files Bitcoin ETF Proposal

A new Bitcoin ETF proposal has been filed by New York-based asset manager WisdomTree

New York City-based asset manager WisdomTree Investments has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).



If approved, the shares of the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust will be changing hands on the CBOE BZX exchange under the BTCW ticker.

Earlier this year, VanEck and NYDIG registered their respective proposals. Meanwhile, leading cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale is also rumored to jump into the fray.

The SEC is yet to greenlight a Bitcoin ETF.



WisdomTree's past Bitcoin endeavors

Last year, WisdomTree also offered a creative mix of Bitcoin and other popular commodities such as energy and precious metals in its ETF proposal in an attempt to get the SEC's blessing.

In December 2019, it launched a Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) on Zurich-based SIX Swiss Exchange.