Advertisement
AD

    63 Million XRP in 24 Hours – Here's What's Happening

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Staggering amount of XRP noticed in two transfers to leading cryptocurrency exchanges
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 14:00
    63 Million XRP in 24 Hours – Here's What's Happening
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Renowned blockchain sleuth Whale Alert has spotted two large XRP transfers made by anonymous wallets to major cryptocurrency trading platforms over the past 24 hours.

    Millions worth of XRP in U.S. dollars have been transferred. This coincided with a major bullish price move undergone by the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency.

    Over 63 million XRP unloaded on exchanges

    According to data shared by the aforementioned source, an anonymous whale made two consecutive crypto transactions as he transferred first 32,461,000 and then 30,961,000 XRP. The transactions were made consecutively approximately 15 hours ago to the Bitso and Bitstamp exchanges.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Skyrockets 350% From Cycle Lows: Analyst Notes Historical Trend
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    German Government Has Almost No Bitcoin Left

    Bitstamp is based in the U.S., European Union and several other locations, while Bitso is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America, with its headquarters in Mexico.

    While the transactions could be leading X users to think that these tens of millions of XRP were unloaded by an anonymous whale, Bithomp XRP explorer shows that the source of the these funds is actually San Francisco-based crypto giant Ripple Labs.

    Bitstamp and Bitso are among those platforms that collaborate with Ripple, helping it to power its international payments service, which was was previously known as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL).

    Related
    SHIB Haters Slammed by Top SHIB Executive in Critical Tweet
    Fri, 07/12/2024 - 11:29
    SHIB Haters Slammed by Top SHIB Executive in Critical Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    XRP's bullish market performance

    Over the past 24 hours, the top 10 list member XRP has seen a price increase, adding almost 6%. However, after a tiny rebound, the coin is changing hands at $0.47028 on the Bitstamp exchange.

    Thus, XRP has staged a 15.51% recovery since Monday this week and managed to recover the price level it lost on July 3 last week.

    Now that the Ripple CEO, with his team and the whole XRP community, are breathtakingly awaiting the end of the long-running lawsuit started by the SEC against Ripple in 2020, traders are keeping their eyes on the XRP chart, wondering if XRP will perform a major price leap.

    In an interview this year, the Ripple boss Brad Garlinghouse shared that he believes the settlement of the case is likely to come at the end of the summer, but he jokingly called it “September.”

    The case has been going on for several years now and has cost Ripple millions of U.S. dollars in terms of legal expenses. Besides, once the case began, many exchanges delisted XRP and have recently begun to reverse their stance on this.

    #Ripple News #XRP Transfer #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin Skyrockets 350% From Cycle Lows: Analyst Notes Historical Trend
    Jul 12, 2024 - 13:54
    Bitcoin Skyrockets 350% From Cycle Lows: Analyst Notes Historical Trend
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image $2 Trillion Crypto Market Cap Support Here: Will Altcoins Reverse?
    Jul 12, 2024 - 13:54
    $2 Trillion Crypto Market Cap Support Here: Will Altcoins Reverse?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Samson Mow Shares Epic Take as Bitcoin Holds $57,000, 'Everything is Accelerating'
    Jul 12, 2024 - 13:54
    Samson Mow Shares Epic Take as Bitcoin Holds $57,000, 'Everything is Accelerating'
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    What is Cardano? The Ultimate Guide to Cardano Staking
    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    63 Million XRP in 24 Hours – Here's What's Happening
    Bitcoin Skyrockets 350% From Cycle Lows: Analyst Notes Historical Trend
    $2 Trillion Crypto Market Cap Support Here: Will Altcoins Reverse?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD