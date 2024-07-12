Advertisement
    SHIB Haters Slammed by Top SHIB Executive in Critical Tweet

    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu's top executive has issued crucial warning to SHIB haters, here's what she said
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 11:29
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Lucie, the official social media marketing expert of the Shiba Inu developer team, has taken to her X (formerly famous as Twitter) account to address the army of Shiba Inu haters that frequently takes jabs at the Shiba Inu ecosystem in general, Shibarium or the SHIB token, or any of SHIB’s strategic partners in particular.

    Lucie shared her take on their behavior and strategy, revealing why she disagrees with unsubstantiated criticism, hate and FUD - not only against SHIB but in the cryptocurrency space in general.

    Lucie issues call to SHIB haters

    The SHIB executive tweeted that since “haters gonna hate” anyway, it is worth it for the SHIB team to consider this to be the first sign of their success. She also assumed that haters are “people struggling mentally,” and they have many issues that they compensate for “by targeting those who, in their eyes, have something they wish for.”

    Haters spread their hate, the tweet continues, while developers are creating and developing in an attempt to improve people’s lives around the world. Lucie stated that the higher the amount of hate is, “the better you do.” “You focus on actions, not cheap talk, and that's what truly matters,” she concluded.

    SHIB burn rate jumps high

    Earlier today, the Shibburn wallet tracker spread the word via its website and its handle about a tremendous increase noticed in the SHIB burn rate.

    Within the last 24 hours, this important metric has gone through the roof, skyrocketing by a whopping 3,988%. This massive increase happened thanks to the SHIB community burning 71,187,963 SHIB meme coins in total.

    The single largest burn transaction that ensured nearly all of the aforementioned destruction carried 69,000,000 SHIB. The second largest burn transfer moved 1,177,856 SHIB to an unspendable blockchain wallet. The rest of the transfers burned less than half a million SHIB.

    As reported by U.Today recently, the SHIB community, including the @shibburn account, addressed Binance CEO Richard Teng with a request to start burning SHIB coins. What made them do that was the fact that Binance has been regularly burning LUNC tokens since 2022, helping this cryptocurrency to recover after the 2021 crash.

    Today, the SHIB army made the same request to Tron founder Justin Sun.

