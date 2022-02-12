$46.9 Million in Dogecoin Held by Top BSC Whales Now

Yuri Molchan
Dogecoin is back on the list of the top 10 holdings of the biggest Binance Smart Chain whales
WhaleStats crypto data platform has published a tweet, according to which the largest 1,000 Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales have again included the original meme cryptocurrency DOGE on their list of top held assets.

Despite this glorious fact for the DOGE army, the coin is on the last spot of the list. The whales now hold 324,985 million DOGE worth $46,994,460. This is 1.97 percent of top BSC whales’ crypto portfolio.

BTCB is the biggest token by the USD value here and comprises 15.83 percent of the portfolio, which totals $377,771,715 in fiat.

The second spot belongs to Ethereum. The second largest crypto constitutes 13.67 percent of their investment portfolio worth $326,140,788.

Earlier this week, U.Today reported that a BNB whale ranked 75 on WhaleStats purchased  8,999,983 DOGE worth $1,471,326.

