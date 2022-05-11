40.9 Billion DOGE Held by Robinhood - 30.9% of Coins in Circulation: Details

Robinhood holds 39.9% of Dogecoins in circulation; a whale is moving nearly half a billion DOGE at a tiny fee

@DogeWhaleAlert Twitter account has tweeted that Robinhood keeps holding over one-third of the overall circulating DOGE supply for its clients.

Meanwhile, the largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization value has again helped move a massive amount of value for just a tiny fee compared to banks.

$38 million in DOGE stored by Robinhood

As per a recent tweet, @DogeWhaleAlert account that tracks large Dogecoin transactions made by whales, stated that the amount of popular canine tokens held by the platform for its investors continues to hold at the 30% level, i.e., 30.90% of the Dogecoin supply circulating in the market.

This is worth a staggering $4,390,002,113 and comprises 40,998,170,618 DOGE.

This meme crypto that belongs to Robinhood's customers is held in the platform's two known wallets, 3334959 and 1699275, using eight addresses.

This share of DOGE on Robinhood fluctuates a little bit down or up from time to time but overall mostly stays at the level mentioned above.

#Robinhood's 🪶 two known wallets—3334959 & 1699275—use eight known addresses. The total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by RH 🪶 on behalf of its investors is:



40,998,170,618 $DOGE

$4,390,002,113 USD

30.90% of the circulating supplyhttps://t.co/iWz81VqfEE — Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) May 11, 2022

359.3 million DOGE shifted to a top 20 wallet

@DogeWhaleAlert has also mentioned that a jaw-dropping amount of DOGE has been sent from an anonymous address to a top 20 crypto wallet.

Remarkably, 359,324,741 coins worth $38,079,439 have been sent for just a symbolic fee of $6.71 (63.33 DOGE)—a transaction fee that no bank can offer.