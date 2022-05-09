Dogecoin Returns as Most Popular Smart Contract Among Whales Despite 8% Price Decline

Despite massive price drop, Dogecoin has seen its acceptance for payments rising

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to WhaleStats, Dogecoin remains one of the most used smart contracts among the top 500 BSC whales in the last 24 hours.

Amid continuous market instability, Dogecoin has dropped roughly 8% in the last 24 hours. Barely one year ago, Dogecoin was trading near its all-time highs of $0.73 after an earlier run-up in the prior months. The all-time highs coincided with the timing of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live." The price of Dogecoin dropped by nearly 40% subsequently and has not recovered.

At the present price of $0.117, Dogecoin remains down 84.05% from its all-time high set in May 2021 and ranks 12th largest in terms of market value. Despite the massive price drop, Dogecoin has seen its acceptance for payments rising, with several global brands such as AMC, Tesla, Newegg and SlingTV allowing it for payments.

U.Today reported over the weekend that 455 million WordPress websites may now accept Dogecoin using the WooCommerce plugin "Easy Dogecoin Gateway." Amazon founder Jeff Bezos following Dogecoin creator Billy Markus might suggest that the Amazon founder might be warming up to Dogecoin, DOGE fans believe.

Ads

Dogecoin has also been listed on several crypto exchanges, with Mexican exchange Bitso the latest to announce support for Dogecoin. In April, Dogecoin had its historic moment when the first transaction without the internet was sent via RadioDoge.

Robinhood holds 40.7 billion Dogecoin

Popular brokerage app Robinhood continues to hold Dogecoin on behalf of its clients, according to DogeWhaleAlert, a Twitter account focused on DOGE transactions.

According to a recent Twitter update shared by @DogeWhaleAlert, the Robinhood app currently has a total of 40,789,882,577 Dogecoin, which is valued at $5,314,880,910. This is also a whopping 30.75% of the leading meme cryptocurrency's circulating supply.

According to the tweet, the Dogecoin assets are housed in two wallets, 3334959 and 1699275, with eight known digital addresses.