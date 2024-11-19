    407,510 Litecoin (LTC) in One Sweep, What's Happening?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Litecoin whales in ignition mode with massive potential buy-ups
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 15:55
    407,510 Litecoin (LTC) in One Sweep, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Litecoin (LTC) has registered unusual activity on the Binance exchange. Whale Alert on X, the renowned blockchain transaction tracker, spotted the movement of 407,510 LTC valued at approximately $35.4 million. The massive LTC funds were moved from Binance to an unknown wallet.

    Possible reasons behind move

    The huge transfer of Litecoin has sparked speculation on its possible reasons. Some have speculated that the move might be linked to a whale stashing it away, while others consider it a new over-the-counter (OTC) trade.

    Regardless of the reason behind the move, experts say it signals renewed growing interest in Litecoin.

    Typically, moving funds to a personal wallet indicates the investor’s intent to hold onto the asset. That highlights confidence in Litecoin’s long-term value. This is also a bullish sign, as the wallet owner has decided to keep the coin in their custody while watching market trends.

    Interestingly, the transfer occurred despite a 3.7% decline in the spot value of Litecoin. According to data, LTC is trading at $86.65 as of writing time. The market volume has dropped significantly by 17.41% to $1.01 billion. 

    In the past 24 hours, Litecoin has fluctuated from a high of $89.91 to its current price value.

    Institutional interest boosts Litecoin’s prospects

    Market indicators that might have revived interest in the 13-year-old cryptocurrency include the potential for a Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Due to this institutional interest, Litecoin registered unexpected inflows in late October. The cumulative inflow gained in the last week of last month stood at $1.8 million.

    Notably, Canary Capital, a crypto investment firm, has filed an application to launch a Litecoin ETF in the U.S. The investment firm emphasized that the decision flowed from Litecoin's longevity in the cryptocurrency space. 

    According to Canary Capital, Litecoin has a "proven record of security and reliability," a trend now attractive to whales.

    #Litecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

