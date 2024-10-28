Advertisement
AD

    Litecoin ETF Hype Triggers Unexpected Inflow, What Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Litecoin now in spotlight with institutional fund inflow
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 15:48
    Litecoin ETF Hype Triggers Unexpected Inflow, What Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Litecoin (LTC), currently ranked the 19th-largest cryptocurrency, has experienced surging inflows in the past week. This move is fueled by hype surrounding a potential Litecoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).

    Advertisement

    Litecoin inflows, per CoinShares report

    James Butterfill, a senior researcher at CoinShares, released a blog post showing inflows into digital assets in the past week. Notably, digital asset investment products saw inflows of $901 in the past week. LTC was a top performer, attracting weekly inflows of $1.8 million.

    Related
    LTC Skyrockets 7% as Canary Files for Litecoin ETF After XRP
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 13:41
    LTC Skyrockets 7% as Canary Files for Litecoin ETF After XRP
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Total inflows for the month and this year total $4.5 and $43 million, respectively. As a result, the total assets under management (AUM) rose to $151 million. Litecoin’s weekly performance is notable, as it saw the fourth-largest inflows, following behind Solana.

    The recent surge in Litecoin’s inflows is likely connected to expectations of an ETF fund. According to a U.Today report, Canary Capital filed an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Litecoin ETF. The ETF will offer retail and institutional investors direct exposure to Litecoin if approved. 

    Following the filing announcement, LTC’s price increased by 7.5% in 24 hours. Litecoin’s price continued to rise as the crypto market rallied. As of this writing, LTC is trading at $70.13, up 1.02% in the past 24 hours.

    Litecoin hits transaction milestone

    Litecoin has continued on its bullish tear, hitting a key transaction milestone. Notably, digital assets are now the top choice among crypto participants for payments. Litecoin has had the highest average transaction count within the last six months among other top cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin comes closely behind, followed by Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Cash (BCH).

    Related
    Massive $206 Million Bitcoin Deposit Shakes Largest US Exchange, Coinbase
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 14:28
    Massive $206 Million Bitcoin Deposit Shakes Largest US Exchange, Coinbase
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Litecoin’s recent achievements demonstrate a thriving community and optimism for its future in the crypto sector. Thus, approving an LTC ETF in the U.S. could cause the coin to climb higher.

    #Litecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 15:44
    Binance Announces Futures Listing for This Major Cryptocurrency: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Cardano Summit Day Two: Driving Adoption, Infrastructure, and Education in Blockchain
    Digital Transformation Week Expo Global 2025 to Convene in London
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    Litecoin ETF Hype Triggers Unexpected Inflow, What Next?
    Binance Announces Futures Listing for This Major Cryptocurrency: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD