Advertisement
AD

    3.78 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 7%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu extending recent price comeback
    Sat, 12/10/2024 - 14:40
    3.78 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 7%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a significant price increase, soaring as much as 7% in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    This surge coincides with a jump in large transaction volume, which estimates the total amount transacted by whales in a given day. Large transaction volumes are often indicative of whales (large holders) making significant moves. Increases in this metric suggest higher activity among whales either buying or selling.

    According to IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume came to 3.78 trillion SHIB or $66.61 million in USD terms, representing an increase of 46.79% in the last 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    3.78 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 7%
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Files £911 Billion Suit Against BTC Core Devs and Square
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Weighs In on MicroStrategy's BTC-Fueled Rally
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Gives Non-Bitcoiners One Last Counsel

    Shiba Inu's price increase also corresponded with a larger market recovery, as the Shiba Inu meme gained attention in the week.

    Advertisement

    “Back to the Future” star Christopher Lloyd recently reunited with DeLorean, the manufacturer of the film’s iconic car, for the new Time Capsule series of digital collectibles.

    Related
    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight
    Sat, 10/12/2024 - 14:11
    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    A Time Capsule trailer shot by filmmaker Allan Ungar depicts Lloyd in a tribute to his "Back to the Future" character Doc Emmett Brown, along with easter eggs, a DeLorean car, a hazmat-suited character and — as a nod to Web3 — a Shiba Inu dog.

    In response to a tweet posted by the official SHIB X handle, American automobile manufacturer DeLorean teased support for SHIB.

    Elon Musk's Tesla's Cybercab also featured a Shiba Inu dog at its unveiling this week.

    Shiba Inu price jumps 7%

    After four consecutive days of falls, Shiba Inu's dip to a low of $0.000016 on Oct. 10 was met with buying. Shiba Inu has been extending its comeback since Oct. 11, signaling that bulls continue to seek higher prices.

    Related
    1.99 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours — Why Are Shiba Inu Whales Staying Put?
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 15:58
    1.99 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours — Why Are Shiba Inu Whales Staying Put?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 3.21% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001794. If buyers push the price above $0.000019, SHIB might rise to $0.000022. This level may once again serve as a significant barrier, but if the bulls succeed, the surge might extend to $0.000026.

    If bears wish to stop the upward trend, they must bring the SHIB price below $0.000016. That might trigger a decline to the 50-day SMA ($0.000015), and then to the key support at $0.000012.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 12, 2024 - 14:11
    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 12, 2024 - 13:00
    Can Cardano (ADA) Hit $0.5? Dan Gambardello Issues Unexpected Timeline
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Whale Tracker - How do traders make money analysing wallets? Find out at the ArbitrageScanner.io Event
    Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Breaks Records with 21,000+ Attendees, Setting New Standards in the Global Forex Industry
    The 5th Edition of Europe’s Biggest Blockchain Festival – Next Block Expo - March 19-20 - Join The Party
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    3.78 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 7%
    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight
    Can Cardano (ADA) Hit $0.5? Dan Gambardello Issues Unexpected Timeline
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD