    3 XRP Price Levels to Watch Now, Most Important Solana (SOL) Test Coming, Dogecoin's (DOGE) Biggest Breakthrough in 70 Days

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market seeing reversal it needed so badly
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 15:55
    XRP has had difficulty gaining any real momentum as it gets closer to the point where its chart displays a symmetrical triangle pattern. This consolidation usually portends a possible breakout, but XRP has not shown any increase in volatility and has instead remained largely stable.

    In light of this, it is imperative to monitor three crucial price points that may determine XRPs future course. An important level of XRP support is this one: an abrupt drop in the asset's value could result in increased selling pressure if it is unable to hold its position above $0.55. Tested several times in the last few months, this level has proven to be a reliable foundation. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Should this level be lost, bearish control would be indicated and XRP might decline. As an important resistance level, however, is the $0.62 mark. This is still an important threshold to keep an eye on, even though XRP has had difficulty breaking through it on several occasions. 

    3 XRP Price Levels to Watch Now, Most Important Solana (SOL) Test Coming, Dogecoin's (DOGE) Biggest Breakthrough in 70 Days
    If XRP breaks above $0.62, it would confirm a bullish reversal and possibly spark a fresh rally that could take it as high as $0.70. Failure to overcome this barrier, though, might keep any bullish sentiment in check. 

    Apex symmetrical triangle: The point where the symmetrical triangle pattern peaks around $0.60 is extremely important. XRP may finally experience the volatility spike that traders have been waiting for if it can break out of this pattern with conviction. However, the price will probably stay range-bound for a while if it stays inside the triangle and does not make any clear moves.

    Solana aims high

    Solana is getting close to a pivotal price point that may determine its short-term trajectory on the market. The asset is getting close to the $160 mark, which is regarded as a major resistance level and a critical test of Solana's bullish momentum following a consistent rally. Since it has not been broken since August, this price level is crucial to keep a close eye on.

    In the past, SOL has had trouble breaking through the $160 resistance; upon doing so selling pressure has gotten stronger. It appears that traders are cautiously optimistic about the likelihood of a breakthrough based on the current price surge, which is bolstered by bullish market sentiment. 

    However, once it approaches such crucial thresholds, SOL has historically found it difficult to sustain its upward momentum. Whether Solana can muster enough bullish strength to break through $160 and turn it into support will be the difficult part. If this is successful, it might lead to another rally that takes SOL closer to $180 and even higher. 

    A significant breakthrough might also portend the continuation of a longer-term bull market trend, which would be encouraging for investors. In contrast, a retracement back to the $140 range where prior support levels are located may occur if SOL is unable to overcome this resistance. Further consolidation may occur as a result of the bulls' inability to maintain the rally.

    Dogecoin breaks through

    Dogecoin recently broke through at a price that has not dropped in 70 days, breaking through important resistance levels. Following several months of consolidation and unimpressive performance, DOGE experienced its strongest upward movement since July, when it eventually broke through the $0.124 barrier. 

    The meme-based cryptocurrency's price may be about to reverse in the long run as a result of this breakthrough. It is possible that the momentum is turning in favor of bulls because the chart shows that DOGE has successfully risen above significant moving averages like the 200 and 100 EMAs. 

    In the past, the market has frequently seen a continuation of the upward trend when Dogecoin surpasses these noteworthy levels. Not only that but the volume of trading around this move has been significant, suggesting that investors have faith in DOGE's ability to keep up this upward trajectory. Overall sentiment is still bullish for Dogecoin, even though the relative strength index (RSI) indicates that the cryptocurrency is about to enter an overbought zone, which could cause a brief correction. 

    The next resistance at $0.14 could be challenged by Dogecoin if this momentum continues, which could drive the cryptocurrency even higher. A key factor in sustaining this rally may be the recovery of the market as a whole and a resurgence of interest in meme coins. However, if this breakthrough is not maintained, DOGE may retreat to its earlier support levels located around $0.11.

    #Dogecoin #XRP #Solana
    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

