    Has midterm rise of Binance Coin (BNB) started yet?
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 13:18
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 27
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of most of the cryptocurrencies keep growing, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2.42% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is rising after a breakout of the local level of $608.40. If the daily bar closes above it, the upward move may continue to the $615 zone tomorrow.

    On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the level of $612.50. 

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $640 range soon.

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the important zone of $600. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, growth may continue to the $680 mark.

    Binance Coin is trading at $613.70 at press time.

    About the author
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

