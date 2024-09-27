Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the cryptocurrencies keep growing, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2.42% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is rising after a breakout of the local level of $608.40. If the daily bar closes above it, the upward move may continue to the $615 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the level of $612.50.

If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $640 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the important zone of $600. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, growth may continue to the $680 mark.

Binance Coin is trading at $613.70 at press time.