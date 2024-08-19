BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for August 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of some coins keep rising, while others have come back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin has declined by almost 2% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The price of BTC keeps gaining energy for a further move. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $58,000-$60,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $58,624 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 3%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ETH is closer to the support than to the resistance.

If the downward move continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $2,400 area within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $2,584 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the exception to the rule, rising by 1.48%.

Image by TradingView

The price of XRP is testing the resistance level of $0.5834. If it breaks out, the energy might be enough for continued growth to the $0.60 range.

XRP is trading at $0.5813 at press time.