    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for August 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins have energy to grow for next few days?
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 15:44
    The prices of some coins keep rising, while others have come back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin has declined by almost 2% since yesterday.

    The price of BTC keeps gaining energy for a further move. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $58,000-$60,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $58,624 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 3%.

    On the daily chart, the rate of ETH is closer to the support than to the resistance. 

    If the downward move continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $2,400 area within the next few days.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,584 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the exception to the rule, rising by 1.48%.

    The price of XRP is testing the resistance level of $0.5834. If it breaks out, the energy might be enough for continued growth to the $0.60 range.

    XRP is trading at $0.5813 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

