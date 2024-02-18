Advertisement
AD

3 Reasons Solana (SOL) Price Might Soar in 2024

Advertisement
article image
Dan Burgin
With recent developments, Solana (SOL) price might surprise us this year
Sun, 18/02/2024 - 13:00
3 Reasons Solana (SOL) Price Might Soar in 2024
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Current market situation

Solana (SOL) has seen a rapid surge in price since October 2023, peaking at $126 in December of the same year. In the past month, SOL has shown remarkable growth, surging by 19.64% against the U.S. dollar. Analysts anticipate further upward momentum for SOL, with a potential parabolic recovery targeting the next resistance level at $130.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Chris Burniske, a former analyst at Ark Invest, has put forth a bullish forecast for Solana, envisioning a threefold increase from its previous peak, potentially reaching a valuation of $750. Despite the current stagnation of Solana around the $120 level, Burniske's optimistic outlook underscores the significant potential of the network.

Bitcoin’s support

The recent bullish trend in Solana reflects a broader wave of optimism across the cryptocurrency sector. This optimism was initially sparked by Bitcoin's rally, surpassing the $50,000 mark. 

Source: CoinMarketCap

Given Bitcoin's influence as a market bellwether, its strength against resistance levels could drive rallies in major altcoins like Solana. In relation to this, cryptocurrency educator Koroush Khaneghah recently projected a potential price target for Solana at $140, representing a 30% increase from its current level.

Network development

Solana boasts a robust developer community, with over 2,500 active contributors, highlighting its appeal as a blockchain ecosystem. Notably, it maintains a retention rate of over 50%, reflecting sustained engagement and fostering an environment conducive to innovation.

Related
Solana (SOL) Surprisingly Integrates With Filecoin (FIL): Details

Optimism for SOL's future is fueled by developments like Firedancer, a validator client aiming to enhance Solana's processing capabilities and support parallel processing. This, coupled with airdrops and Solana's cost-effective and user-friendly network, has bolstered confidence among traders, with SOL inching closer to its yearly highs and potentially forming a new all-time high in 2024.

In a recent development, Solana announced its integration with Filecoin (FIL), a decentralized network focusing on data storage and processing. This partnership aims to enhance Solana's block history accessibility and usability for various Web3 infrastructure providers and network actors, leading to advancements in data redundancy, scalability and security without compromising decentralization.

Recent NFT developments 

In January 2024, Solana NFTs achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Ethereum in monthly sales volume for the first time ever. Solana NFT sales surged to approximately $366.5 million, exceeding Ethereum's $353.2 million in December 2023.

The platform has witnessed a notable uptick in user engagement, with a rise in both sellers and buyers. Sales volume nearly reached a record-breaking level, closely matching its peak during the bull run in October 2021.

Related
Solana (SOL) Surprisingly Integrates With Filecoin (FIL): Details

Magic Eden, a leading NFT marketplace in the crypto sector, has revealed plans to launch a reward program on the Solana network. The introduction of this program is expected to attract a significant number of users to the Magic Eden marketplace, subsequently driving increased activity on the Solana network. 

In 2024, Solana is poised for substantial advancements. New token expansions will streamline creation processes and boost compatibility, appealing to developers. Firedancer, a high-performance validator client, is expected to optimize and scale Solana, potentially exceeding 1 million transactions per second. With these innovations and its existing features, Solana emerges as a strong contender in the blockchain arena, primed for continued growth and innovation.

#Solana
About the author
article image
Dan Burgin

Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

related image This Chart Spots Massive Bitcoin ETF Success
2024/02/18 13:02
This Chart Spots Massive Bitcoin ETF Success
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Prediction for February 18
2024/02/18 13:02
SHIB Price Prediction for February 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image More Bitcoin (BTC) Whales to Appear in 2024: Reason Disclosed
2024/02/18 13:02
More Bitcoin (BTC) Whales to Appear in 2024: Reason Disclosed
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

3 Reasons Solana (SOL) Price Might Soar in 2024
This Chart Spots Massive Bitcoin ETF Success
SHIB Price Prediction for February 18
Show all