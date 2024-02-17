Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Surprisingly Integrates With Filecoin (FIL): Details

article image
Vladislav Sopov
With Filecoin (FIL) instruments integrated, Solana (SOL) going to advance accessibility of its on-chain data for network actors
Sat, 17/02/2024 - 13:57
Cover image via www.freepik.com
The partnership unlocks fresh opportunities for Solana (SOL) in terms of data accessibility, transaction speed and network performance. Also, the new design makes Solana's (SOL) ecosystem more advanced in terms of decentralization.

Solana (SOL), Filecoin (FIL) tech partnership kicks off

Solana (SOL), a high-performance L1 blockchain, announced yesterday, Feb. 16, 2024, that it integrated with Filecoin (FIL), a decentralized network that addresses data storage and processing.

Solana (SOL) will be leveraging Filecoin's (FIL) data instruments to make its block history more accessible and usable for Web3 infrastructure providers, block explorers, indexers and any network actor interested in checking Solana's (SOL) transaction archive data.

As a result, Solana (SOL) will accomplish new milestones in terms of data redundancy, scalability and enhanced security, with no decentralization trade-offs.

Following the announcement, the price of Filecoin (FIL) soared by over 10% to multi-week highs over $6.4 on major spot exchanges.

Solana's (SOL) Yakovenko on Filecoin (FIL): "Awesome decentralized archive layer"

As stressed by Filecoin's (FIL) representatives, the new partnership will be beneficial for tech developers and Web3 enthusiasts of various ecosystems:

This collaboration showcases the power of blockchain networks to create more robust and resilient ecosystems for the benefit of users and developers

Solana Labs founder Anatoly Yakovenko highlighted the tech supremacy of Filecoin (FIL) and its potential role in Solana's (SOL) archive data management.

Yakovenko also mentioned the role of Triton One RPC infrastructure provider in the integration between Solana (SOL) and Filecoin (FIL).

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

