$2.5 Million in Top-Traded MATIC Token Acquired by These Two Whales

Whales are after MATIC now that it has emerged on the list of “hot” coins for trading

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data shared by WhaleStats says that once MATIC has managed to enter the top ten list of coins with the highest trading volume, some of high-ranking Ethereum whales began to buy big amounts of this Polygon’s native coin.

Besides, MATIC has become one of the most popular smart contracts on the Ethereum chain.

2.5 million MATIC added to these whales’ wallets

WhaleStats has shared details on the purchases of two MATIC lumps worth $1,135,264 and $1,430,274.

For that money, whales "Bonobo" and "BlueWhale0072" bought themselves 1,199,999 and 1,461,354 MATIC tokens. For the latter, MATIC now comprises 3.15 percent of the portfolio.

Whale "Bonobo" also bought some APE after grabbing MATIC – 199,999 coins, which is the equivalent of $1,347,999.

This whale is ranked 5 among the 100 largest Ethereum investors.

WhaleStats also reported that presently MATIC is on the top ten list of coins with the highest trading volume. The token holds 6th place on it following FTX Token.

At the time of this writing, Polygon’s native token MATIC is trading at $0.9372 after a 2.60 percent decline, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.