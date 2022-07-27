SHIB Posts Modest Price Gains as Ethereum Whales Load up on 534 Billion SHIB

According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu was posting modest gains in line with the latest crypto market relief rally. At the time of publication, SHIB was trading at $0.00001080, up 3.32% in the last 24 hours. The crypto market faced selling pressure at the week's start as investors were swayed by macroeconomic concerns.
WhaleStats reports that two Ethereum whales have loaded up nearly 534 billion SHIB in recent hours. This was done in three massive transactions.
🐋 ETH whale "BlueWhale0159" just bought 147,000,000,000 $shib ($1,556,730 USD).— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) July 27, 2022
Ranked #373 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/b0sIz9f1O1
Transaction: https://t.co/pz5D8NcnqJ#SHIB #ShibArmy
The Ethereum whale "Gimli," ranked 248th according to WhaleStats, bought 187,000,000,000 SHIB worth $1,991,550 in one swoop.
🐳 ETH whale "Gimli" just bought 187,000,000,000 $shib ($1,991,550 USD).— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) July 27, 2022
Ranked #248 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/3bvrsUeq69
Transaction: https://t.co/950Rn6tTiY#SHIB #ShibArmy
Earlier, top whale "Gimli" acquired 199,999,999,999 SHIB worth $2,075,999, which was also reported by WhaleStats.
🐋 ETH whale "Gimli" just bought 199,999,999,999 $shib ($2,075,999 USD).— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) July 26, 2022
Ranked #246 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/3bvrsUeq69
Transaction: https://t.co/wxkX18c60b#SHIB #ShibArmy
The Ethereum whale "Gimli" mostly bets on SHIB, as a peek into his wallet (address) reveals Shiba Inu as his biggest holding. "Gimli" currently holds 391 billion SHIB in his wallet, valued at $4,312,591.
In recent hours, the top ETH whale, "BlueWhale0159," ranked 373rd according to WhaleStats, also grabbed a whopping 147,000,000,000 SHIB worth $1,556,730.
Shopping.io in talks with Shiba Inu team
Shopping.io, an e-commerce website that allows users to shop and pay for goods with cryptocurrencies on major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Etsy, seems to be in talks with Shiba Inu. The details of the discussion remained unknown at press time.
July 26, 2022
Indications regarding this surfaced when Milkshake, a Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account, tweeted on July 26 about a meeting with Shopping.io. The e-commerce website likewise shared this tweet as a seeming confirmation.
Big things coming to @Shibtoken + @shopping_io ❤️ https://t.co/J86oBYXjhG— Arbel Arif | Shoppingio.eth (@ArbelArif) July 26, 2022
In follow-up tweets, Arbel Arif, CEO of Shopping.io, commented, "Big things coming to Shibtoken + shopping_io" in response to Milkshake's tweet, explaining to a crypto user the essence of the meeting.
Interestingly, SHIB is among the tokens supported by Shopping.io., which leaves the question of what the nature of the upcoming partnership might be.