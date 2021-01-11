ENG
RU

$2.4 Billion Worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Other Coins Liquidated in One Day

News
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 06:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
$1.4 billion worth of Bitcoin has been liquidated in one day, with the top cryptocurrency collapsing to $33K
$2.4 Billion Worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Other Coins Liquidated in One Day
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Over $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and other coins has been liquidated on derivatives exchanges, according to data provided by Bybt

Bitcoin
Image by bybt.com

This came after the largest cryptocurrency collapsed to its one-week low of $33,447 at 03:38 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. 

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin was down 20.5 percent from its all-time high of $42,000 that it hit on Jan. 8.       

Altcoins have been delivered even a bigger blow, with Ethereum plummeting to $1,010 after falling short of toppling its long-standing all-time high of $1,448.

A $10 million trade that went awry

Long positions account for 88.42 percent of the wipeout ($2.16 billion). Only $282.63 million worth of shorts got liquidated during the most successful 24 hours for the bears in 2021.

Binance has the highest liquidation volume ($903.31 million) followed by Huobi ($523.53 million), and Bybit ($494.55 million).

While BitMEX only accounted for $132.11 million worth of liquidated long contracts, its trader recorded the largest one-off loss of a whopping $10 million. 

Related Bitcoin Collapses to $37K as Miners Start Dumping Their Coins
Related
Bitcoin Collapses to $37K as Miners Start Dumping Their Coins

A perilous moment for Bitcoin     

With permabulls’ hopes of continued upward momentum now hanging by a thread, analysts are trying to wrap their hands around the recent violent move.

Luno’s Vijay Ayyar recently told Bloomberg that the parabolic uptrend hadn’t been violated while not ruling out that this could be the start of a much steeper correction:

It’s to be determined whether this is the start of a larger correction, but we have now seen this parabola break so it might just be.

#Bitcoin News#Ethereum News#Ripple News#Cryptocurrency Trading
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Amazon Partners with Ripple Customer dLocal to Expand Its Card Payments Service
News
01/05/2021 - 13:36

Amazon Partners with Ripple Customer dLocal to Expand Its Card Payments Service

Yuri Molchan
article image Active Bitcoin Addresses Print Fresh Record High
News
01/06/2021 - 16:05

Active Bitcoin Addresses Print Fresh Record High

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple CEO Breaks Silence, Addressing Key SEC Accusations
News
01/07/2021 - 20:55

Ripple CEO Breaks Silence, Addressing Key SEC Accusations

Alex Dovbnya