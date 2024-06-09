Advertisement
AD

    231 Billion PEPE Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange: Bullish?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Big unknown crypto investor just bought 231.6 billion PEPE tokens from major US exchange, hinting at possible bullish trend for frog meme coin
    Sun, 9/06/2024 - 15:13
    231 Billion PEPE Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange: Bullish?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Sunday morning, an unknown cryptocurrency whale bought 231.6 billion PEPE tokens from Kraken, valued at about $2.9 million. This recent purchase adds to the whale's total holdings of 750.34 billion PEPE, amounting to $8.34 million since mid-March, reports Lookonchain.

    Advertisement

    PEPE, a meme cryptocurrency inspired by a famous cartoon frog, has been a hot topic since its debut last May. The token has seen substantial buying and selling activity from various investors, including the biggest one. A year later, the trend continues with major transactions still making headlines.

    Related
    Sat, 06/08/2024 - 14:12
    DOGE, PEPE and WIF See Millions in Token Liquidations, Here's What Happened
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin 'Satoshi' Statement: Details
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin 'Satoshi' Statement: Details
    Polkadot (DOT) Price: Rebound Soon?
    Top Ethereum Contributor Makes Epic U-Turn With Unexpected Gas Fee Statement
    Iggy Azalea Escalates Feud with Vitalik Buterin

    The whale's recent investment indicates a strong belief in PEPE's potential for further growth. This is notable given the token's already impressive gains. The speculation is that this whale expects more upward movement, possibly driven by bullish market trends.

    Despite a volatile market, the recent whale activity suggests a positive outlook for PEPE on their behalf. The token is currently trading at $0.000013 per token, which is 40% below its all-time high but still up by an impressive 1,040% from the start of the year.

    ""
    PEPE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Interestingly, PEPE often moves in sync with Ethereum (ETH), making it a potential indicator for ETH's performance. This unique relationship adds another layer of interest for popular meme cryptocurrency.

    Related
    Sat, 06/01/2024 - 10:00
    Will PEPE Continue to Rally in June?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    Overall, the large purchase of PEPE from the major U.S. exchange is a notable event in the cryptocurrency market, suggesting a bullish outlook for the meme-based token. Enthusiasts better be watching closely to see if this whale's bet pays off.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin 'Satoshi' Statement: Details
    Jun 09, 2024 - 15:08
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin 'Satoshi' Statement: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Price Prediction for June 9
    Jun 09, 2024 - 15:08
    XRP Price Prediction for June 9
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Polkadot (DOT) Price: Rebound Soon?
    Jun 09, 2024 - 15:08
    Polkadot (DOT) Price: Rebound Soon?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    231 Billion PEPE Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange: Bullish?
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin 'Satoshi' Statement: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for June 9
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD