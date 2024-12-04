Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP to Hit $3? Key Level to Watch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP's ascent in December 2017 halted at this key level
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 14:32
    XRP to Hit $3? Key Level to Watch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has captured attention with its recent price movements. XRP, which is currently trading around $2.65, is on the verge of a significant milestone - reaching $3. However, for this to happen, a crucial resistance level must be overcome.

    Advertisement

    XRP has been riding a wave of positive sentiment, fueled by renewed interest in altcoins and a broader bullish trend on the cryptocurrency market. The overall bullish trend on the cryptocurrency market has provided a supportive backdrop for XRP's price movements. This momentum has helped XRP break through several key resistance levels, including the $1 and $2 price points, but the $3 mark remains a formidable barrier.

    Technical analysis has identified key resistance levels that XRP must overcome to achieve $3. Resistance to the $3 level is found in the $2.85 to $2.9 range. The $2.85 level specifically marks one that has historically posed significant resistance to the XRP price rally.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Warns Not to Get Distracted as BNB Price Hits All-Time High
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 80% to Hit New ATH: Reasons
    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again
    Mammoth 144,045% SHIB Burn Jump Stuns Shiba Inu Community: Details
    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Notably, XRP's ascent in December 2017 stopped at the $2.85 level. Bulls retested this key level in the weeks that followed, successfully breaking it, and XRP later reached an all-time high of $3.18 in January 2018.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Whale Activity Hits All-Time High as Price Eyes $3: Details
    Tue, 12/03/2024 - 13:56
    XRP Whale Activity Hits All-Time High as Price Eyes $3: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    If history repeats itself and XRP successfully breaches the above key levels, it might pave the way for XRP to reach the $3 mark.

    The $3 level is more than just a round number; it represents a near return to the all-time high set during the 2017 bull run. Hitting this key level could signal a strong bullish trend and attract more buyers, which might propel XRP to $4 and even $5.

    XRP to hit $3?

    While XRP’s potential to hit $3 is real, the $2.85 to $2.9 range stands as a decisive battleground. Surpassing this range could set the stage for a parabolic rise, but failure to do so might see XRP consolidating or retracing.

    Related
    XRP's Six-Year High of $2.50 — What Made It Happen?
    Mon, 12/02/2024 - 12:33
    XRP's Six-Year High of $2.50 — What Made It Happen?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    A broader crypto bull run might offer the tailwinds that XRP requires to break through. Positive news, such as additional legal victories, major partnerships or releases, and favorable regulatory developments, could tip the scales in favor of bulls.

    While the outlook is optimistic, traders should be cautious of potential pullbacks. Key support levels to watch include $2.20 and $1.60, which could act as safety nets if the price falls temporarily. Maintaining these support levels might be critical for continuing the upward trend.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 14:20
    $103 Million XRP Deposit Hits Coinbase as XRP Gains Another 10%
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 14:01
    Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin on Tron (TRX): Surprising Statement by Justin Sun
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Accelerate RWA & Digital Asset Growth: BiFinance Strategic Partnership with Dingyi Group (HK:0508)
    LBank Pulse Focus Reveals Crypto's Evolution, Bridging the Narrative with Insights
    The Binary Holdings Secures $5 Million from ABO Digital to Fuel Expansion of their Decentralised Network Towards One Billion Users by 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP to Hit $3? Key Level to Watch
    $103 Million XRP Deposit Hits Coinbase as XRP Gains Another 10%
    Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin on Tron (TRX): Surprising Statement by Justin Sun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD