    200,000,000 XRP Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Bitcoin Confirms First Major 'Death Cross' of 2025, Cardano Dev Buys 686,567 ADA for Historic Treasury Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 15:51
    Stay informed about the latest crypto events with U.Today's news digest!
    200,000,000 XRP Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Bitcoin Confirms First Major 'Death Cross' of 2025, Cardano Dev Buys 686,567 ADA for Historic Treasury Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    200,000,000 XRP stun world's largest crypto exchange

    According to data provided by prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert, yesterday, April 7, a large chunk of XRP was transferred from an unknown wallet to Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. The transaction involved 200,000,000 XRP worth $355,576,574 and occurred after XRP dropped by 16.25% in value. However, the asset has since rebounded; at press time, XRP is up 5.52% over the past 24 hours, changing hands at $1,95, per CoinMarketCap. The nature of this deposit sparked a heated discussion under Whale Alert's X post, with some users suggesting that an anonymous whale is dumping XRP amid the current market bloodbath. It is worth noting that later, Whale Alert clarified that the “anonymous” wallet also belonged to Binance, meaning that it was an internal transfer.

    Bitcoin (BTC) confirms first major "death cross" of 2025

    As the market has been going through a massive sell-off that led to over $1.4 billion in liquidations, Bitcoin has experienced its first major death cross of 2025. This technical pattern takes the stage when the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average and often signals protracted downward momentum. The formation of the death cross is a massive shift from an optimistic sentiment Bitcoin started the year with, when the flagship crypto reached its current all-time high of $109,114 on Jan. 20. As the market turmoil intensified, the price of Bitcoin plunged to lows of $74,420, increasing losses on major tokens by nearly 20%; this raised discussions of "Black Monday" reminiscent of historical market crashes. Currently, BTC is trading at $79,397, up 1.39% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    Cardano dev acquires 686,567 ADA for historic treasury move

    In a recent X post, Sebastien Guillemot, one of the biggest Cardano (ADA) contributors, announced that his development team, dcSpark, made a significant donation. The donation is worth $460,000 of ADA tokens and represents a $400,000 loan and $60,000 in accumulated interest. According to Guillemot, the donation process took longer than expected as the team waited for the treasury donation feature to be added to the Cardano blockchain. To maintain fairness, interest was calculated month-by-month at a 6% APR over the entire holding period. Guillemot's team also introduced an updated version of the Cardano Rust SDK that supports this new treasury donation functionality, enhancing tools for developers in the ecosystem. The ADA tokens were purchased at an average price of $0.67 just days before a major market sell-off. At press time, ADA is trading at $0.5971. However, for Guillemot, the positive impact of acquiring ADA and the benefit of increasing the treasury reserve remains, despite the volatility of the price.

    #XRP #Bitcoin #Binance #Cardano
