    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Surge?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu whales are still active, but it doesn't really help
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 10:40
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shiba Inu recently experienced a notable surge in whale-tier transactions, hinting at a possible spike in volatility. However, given the current state of SHIB, these large transactions might not yield the significant impact many are hoping for.

    Analyzing the provided on-chain data, we see that in the last 24 hours, there have been 82 large SHIB transactions, totaling 1.7 trillion SHIB. This aligns with the lowest activity level in the past week, highlighting a potential lack of consistent buying interest. This trend is further reflected in the transaction volume, which reached $40.48 million, considerably lower than the seven-day high of $223.76 million seen earlier in the week.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB has been hovering around the 50 EMA, struggling to break through. The Bollinger Bands indicate a narrowing, typically a precursor to a volatility spike, but without substantial volume, this might not materialize into significant price movement. The MACD histogram shows a declining trend, signaling weakening bullish momentum.

    The whale transactions, while substantial, might represent internal shuffling or consolidation rather than genuine market interest. This is evident from the relatively flat price movement despite high transaction volumes. For SHIB to see a substantial price surge, consistent buying pressure and increased trading volume are necessary, both of which are currently lacking.

    While the surge in whale transactions might initially seem like a bullish indicator, the underlying data suggests that Shiba Inu is currently in a consolidation phase. Without a significant influx of new buyers or increased trading activity, SHIB might continue to trade sideways. For now, Shiba Inu really needs fresh inflows, instead of the activity of large players who have been there before.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

