2 Reasons Why Dogecoin Is 30% Up Now

News
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 10:59
article image
Yuri Molchan
The most popular meme-coin DOGE is up 30 percent today, triggered by its listing on a new major venue and another "regular factor"
2 Reasons Why Dogecoin Is 30% Up Now
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin has surged 30 percent in the past 24 hours after the listing on the major U.S.-based exchange, Coinbase Pro, was announced on June 1.

The recent tweet about Shiba Inu, covered by U.Today, has also added to that growth.

7911_0
Image via CoinMarketCap

So far, deposits have been opened and trading itself will kick off on June 3, at 4 p.m. UTC, provided there is sufficient liquidity.

The coin would be paired against Bitcoin, Tether's USDT and major fiat currencies: USD, euro and pound sterling.

Bitball Bitball

Related
Dogecoin Listed on Coinbase Pro

At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.4235.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple Client Nium Partners with Tred Fintech to Issue UK’s First Green Debit Card
06/02/2021 - 12:03

Ripple Client Nium Partners with Tred Fintech to Issue UK’s First Green Debit Card
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image 2 Reasons Why Dogecoin Is 30% Up Now
06/02/2021 - 10:59

2 Reasons Why Dogecoin Is 30% Up Now
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image First-Ever NFT Marketplace Launches on Flare
06/02/2021 - 10:14

First-Ever NFT Marketplace Launches on Flare
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image