Elon Musk Tweets About DOGE's Shiba Inu Again, Here's What He Shows This Time

The CEO of Tesla, the eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, seems to be having fun playing with the DOGE community, sharing meaningless tweets about the coin or the dog associated with it.

Today, Musk has again tweeted a picture of DOGE meme-dog Shiba Inu, photoshopped, sitting in front of an ancient PC with a chess game open on the screen.

It is a picture of himself as a child, Musk joked, adding text to the picture that reads "I have to keep my passion hidden," which is likely a reference to Dogecoin.

Image via Twitter

The head of Tesla and SpaceX loves memes and finds them key to digital currency. He admitted as much recently when asked why he does not pick a "clean coin" like IOTA or ADA, instead of DOGE that runs on the "dirty" proof of work (PoW) consensus algorithm.

That meme-talk does not seem to touch Bitcoin, though. Tesla and Musk both still hold their BTC, even though the company has stopped accepting BTC payments for its e-cars due to the carbon footprint issue.