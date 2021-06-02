Elon Musk Tweets About DOGE's Shiba Inu Again, Here's What He Shows This Time

News
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 09:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
Tesla CEO has dumped another tweet about the DOGE meme dog
Elon Musk Tweets About DOGE's Shiba Inu Again, Here's What He Shows This Time
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The CEO of Tesla, the eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, seems to be having fun playing with the DOGE community, sharing meaningless tweets about the coin or the dog associated with it.

Today, Musk has again tweeted a picture of DOGE meme-dog Shiba Inu, photoshopped, sitting in front of an ancient PC with a chess game open on the screen.

It is a picture of himself as a child, Musk joked, adding text to the picture that reads "I have to keep my passion hidden," which is likely a reference to Dogecoin.

7908_0
Image via Twitter

The head of Tesla and SpaceX loves memes and finds them key to digital currency. He admitted as much recently when asked why he does not pick a "clean coin" like IOTA or ADA, instead of DOGE that runs on the "dirty" proof of work (PoW) consensus algorithm.

Bitball Bitball

Related
“Red Envelopes” with Chinese CBDC to Be Won in Random Lottery in China

That meme-talk does not seem to touch Bitcoin, though. Tesla and Musk both still hold their BTC, even though the company has stopped accepting BTC payments for its e-cars due to the carbon footprint issue.

#Elon Musk #Tesla News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple Client Nium Partners with Tred Fintech to Issue UK’s First Green Debit Card
06/02/2021 - 12:03

Ripple Client Nium Partners with Tred Fintech to Issue UK’s First Green Debit Card
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image 2 Reasons Why Dogecoin Is 30% Up Now
06/02/2021 - 10:59

2 Reasons Why Dogecoin Is 30% Up Now
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image First-Ever NFT Marketplace Launches on Flare
06/02/2021 - 10:14

First-Ever NFT Marketplace Launches on Flare
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image