Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    1Fuel (OFT) Pre-Sale Targets Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE) Audiences in January 2025

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    1Fuel (OFT) pre-sale gains steam in early Q1 2024
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 8:33
    A
    A
    A
    1Fuel (OFT) Pre-Sale Targets Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE) Audiences in January 2025
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Thus January, Investors appear to be moving their focus toward 1Fuel, a promising altcoin ahead of its public launch. With its advanced features and growing buzz, 1Fuel is drawing attention as a strong contender in the crypto space. 1Fuel’s ongoing presale has seen impressive numbers.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) recovery sparks optimism  

    Dogecoin whales have transacted over twenty-three billion dollars in 24 hours, and the crypto market has shifted. These whales have accumulated over 1.08 billion Dogecoin, indicating faith in the token. This adds liquidity to Dogecoin and could likely spark a price rally with investors looking to ride the wave.

    Dogecoin is traded for $0.34, 0.76% lower from previous levels yet better than a recent low of $0.3351. Dogecoin has returned an average of 83.9% in January during the last decade. With increasing whale activity, lots of investors think Dogecoin might remain the top Memecoin for Q1 2025.

    HOT Stories
    AI Pause Button: Ethereum's Buterin Calls for Ability to Reduce Worldwide Compute by 99%
    Key Ethereum (ETH) Breakout Is Secured, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Step Back, Solana (SOL) Reached Its Limit?
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 2,000% in Key Metric

    Pepe (PEPE) gains momentum as investors eye massive rally

    Pepe saw a 3.03% price increase today, reaching $0.00002119, with its daily trading volume surging 18% to $1.9 billion. Over the past 24 hours, Pepe also hit a high of $0.00002184, reflecting growing interest in the frog-themed meme coin. According to CoinGlass data, Pepe Futures Open Interest jumped 18%, signaling strong investor confidence in the token’s potential.

    Advertisement

    Market analysts have predicted a 120% rally for Pepe, which could drive its price to $0.00004. This particular bold forecast has triggered speculation amongst investors looking to ride Pepe's momentum higher. With its robust performance and increasing support, Pepe is among the top memecoins for Q1 2025.

    1Fuel (OFT) unlocks new opportunities for DeFi community

    1Fuel will make waves in the DeFi world with its planned public listing in Q2 2025. Based upon a distributed foundation, 1Fuel powers a peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange with exceptional functionality and protection for traders. With this unique approach, 1Fuel hopes to be the best affordable DeFi token of 2025.

    The project's core P2P exchange is a decentralized order-matching engine. This engine uses smart contracts to create an escrow system, securely holding assets until trade conditions are met. Unlike Trust Wallet and Core Wallet, which focus on basic storage and transactions, 1Fuel delivers a dynamic, contract-driven trading experience.

    1Fuel also stands out with its cross-chain trading capabilities. By integrating atomic swaps and cross-chain bridges through Hashed Time-Locked Contracts (HTLCs), it enables secure transactions across multiple blockchains without relying on third-party solutions, a clear advantage over traditional wallets.

    Beyond trading, 1Fuel’s ecosystem includes features like privacy tools that anonymize transactions, crypto debit and credit cards for real-world payments, and AI tools for portfolio management. These innovations enhance convenience, security, and user experience.

    The strong demand during its presale, with over 100 million tokens sold, confirms investor confidence. With its advanced features and accessibility, 1Fuel is poised to become the best affordable DeFi token of 2025, offering both value and innovation to users worldwide.

    Currently, OFT tokens sell for $0.012, which is the cheapest price they'll sell for.

    To Find Out More About The 1Fuel Presale Use The Links Below:

    Website: https://www.1fuel.io/

    Telegram: https://t.me/Portal_1Fuel

    Twitter / X: https://x.com/1fuel_?s=21 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #1FUEL
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 7:55
    Bitwise CEO Says Bitcoin Scarcity Will Feel More Dramatic
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 6:12
    AI Pause Button: Ethereum's Buterin Calls for Ability to Reduce Worldwide Compute by 99%
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    BloFin Achieves Major Milestones in 2024: Strengthening Trust and Advancing Toward the Top of the Industry
    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitwise CEO Says Bitcoin Scarcity Will Feel More Dramatic
    AI Pause Button: Ethereum's Buterin Calls for Ability to Reduce Worldwide Compute by 99%
    Key Ethereum (ETH) Breakout Is Secured, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Step Back, Solana (SOL) Reached Its Limit?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD