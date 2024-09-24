    19 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cluster: Here's What It Implies

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu could be reaching another massive threshold sooner than expected
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 11:09
    19 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cluster: Here's What It Implies
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With data showing that a cluster of 19 trillion Shiba Inu is held by addresses at a profitability point, Shiba Inu is rapidly approaching a pivotal moment in its market activity. The short-term price movement of SHIB is significantly impacted by this clusterб which represents a sizable portion of the token's total supply.

    Advertisement

    The data indicates that SHIB is currently trading at about $0.000014 and that 65.5% of active addresses are sitting at the money, that is, they are holding SHIB at or close to its current price. With 19.46 trillion SHIB a total of 1.12K addresses are in this position. This cluster is significant because it shows that a sizable portion of SHIB holders are neither significantly losing money nor significantly profiting.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Three hundred eighty-five wallets, or 22.48% of SHIB addresses, are in the money, or profitable, at the current prices, according to the profitability distribution chart. These addresses make up about 12% of the total amount of SHIB held, which means that there is a smaller group of holders who might be hoping to lock in gains in the event that SHIB's price increases. 

    HOT Stories
    Biggest XRP Bullish Signal Turns Out False: Details
    "Something Big Is Coming" for Shibizens, SHIB Team Says, Sharing Mysterious Message
    Ripple’s Chris Larsen Unnerves XRP Community with Latest Transfers
    Solana (SOL) Crashes, But Not as You Think, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Comeback Potential, Don't Miss This Toncoin (TON) Volatility Pattern

    Related
    "Something Big Is Coming" for Shibizens, SHIB Team Says, Sharing Mysterious Message
    Tue, 09/24/2024 - 08:06
    "Something Big Is Coming" for Shibizens, SHIB Team Says, Sharing Mysterious Message
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Sixty-one significant transactions totaling 1.42% of SHIB were made on the last day in the transactional domain. Despite its consolidation, it is noteworthy that SHIB's high transaction volume is significantly lower than its seven-day peak of 3.03 trillion SHIB, indicating that major players are not yet actively moving the token. 

    Large transactions as of late and the profitability cluster point to SHIB going through a consolidation phase. A significant concentration of addresses at breakeven levels indicates that the price is at a critical juncture, but a breakout or breakdown from this point may depend on market catalysts.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 24, 2024 - 10:37
    Cardano (ADA) Hits First Major Breakthrough in Weeks
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 24, 2024 - 10:09
    Ripple Issues Big New RLUSD Batch Ahead of Stablecoin Launch
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Truegems: A Newly Launched NFT Platform on Flare Network
    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    19 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cluster: Here's What It Implies
    Cardano (ADA) Hits First Major Breakthrough in Weeks
    Ripple Issues Big New RLUSD Batch Ahead of Stablecoin Launch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD