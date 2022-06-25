15 Million MATIC Bought by ETH Whale as Token Rises 26% in Past 3 Days

Whales continue to accumulate Polygon’s native coin, while the price keeps going up

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to the recent tweets posted by WhaleStats on-chain data service, large Ethereum whales keep purchasing big chunks of Polygon’s native coin MATIC, while the coin has added more than 26 percent in the past two days and in total has gained roughly 70 percent since the start of the week.

Whales grab 15 million MATIC on 70% price surge

WhaleStats has reported that over the past 24 hours, whale known as "BlueWhale0072" has made two transactions, acquiring 10,000,000 and 4,723,190 MATIC tokens. All-in-all, these two purchases were worth $8.7 million.

As covered by U.Today earlier, whales have been actively acquiring MATIC over the past six weeks since early May. By doing so they have demonstrated a 9-percent rise of their balances of wallets holding from 100 million to 1 billion tokens.

Ads

This has been the largest accumulation of MATIC since November. Over the past week, the token has demonstrated a spike by nearly 70 percent and in the past two days, it has added over 26 percent to its price.

At the time of this writing, the token is changing hands at $0.0602