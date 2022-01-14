140 Million XRP Wired by Ripple Tech Giant and This Crypto Unicorn as XRP Trades at $0.76

Yuri Molchan
As per recent data, Ripple and two of its ODL-based platforms have kicked over several large stashes of XRP together with a few big exchanges
Major blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert has shared that in the past 24 hours, a staggering 139.8 million XRP have been moved by Ripple, crypto unicorn Bitso and several other large crypto exchanges.

Ripple and exchanges wire 140 million coins

Close to 140 million XRP tokens were shifted by Ripple and several top-tier crypto trading venues, with a couple of Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity partners among them. Whale Alert detected five transfers, carrying from 16.5 million to 50 million tokens each.

Among these transactions is the one made by Ripple which sent 20,000,000 XRP to Coins.ph—a major crypto exchange based in the Philippines that operates as an On-Demand Liquidity corridor. The transaction was made from Ripple's wallet under the RL18-VN title.

As for the other ODL corridor mentioned here, Mexico-based Bitso exchange, it received 20,000,000 XRP from Bittrex and shoveled 16,700,000 XRP between its own wallets.

Last year, after a major investment from top-line companies, Bitso turned into the only cryptocurrency unicorn (a company valued at over $1 billion) in Latin America.

A total of 55 million XRP were shifted by leading South Korean Bithumb exchange between its internal wallets.

XRP price action

XRP has been struggling to recover back to $1.3825 since Sept. 6; however, since that day, the token has been in a constant decline. Several times in November, XRP managed to recapture the $1 level. However, since Nov. 19, it has been trading below it, mainly holding in the $0.8 range but spiking to $0.99 a few times.

At press time, the eighth-ranked Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.7623 on the Bitstamp exchange.

